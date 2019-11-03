Intraday Setup
- Indicators
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Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 22 March 2020
Intraday Setup Indicator uses Bollinger Bands as a main indicator to find a good setup filtered with candle stick pattern such as engulfing and pin bar. This is great tool for those who trade with Bollinger bands for entry or use it as a filter for trend. It is suggested to use a higher time frame when using this tool. There are many input setting for user to conveniently find a good probability setup.
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