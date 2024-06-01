WONNFX iN Arrow MT4

WONNFX iN M5 - Arrow indicator for Forex and Binary Options.
Reliable signal algorithm. Indicator not repaint.
Indicator working hours: 21:55-23:00. GMT+2.
Average winrate = 60-70%.


Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M5.
  • Expiration: 2-3 candles (1 candle = 5 minutes)
  • Symbol: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURAUD, GBPAUD, EURJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CADJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, GBPCAD, NZDJPY, CADJPY, XAUUSD


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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WONNFX iSTATS
Sergei Tsirat
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WONNFX create arrow tester
Sergei Tsirat
Indicators
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Wonnfx Ultra Max
Sergei Tsirat
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This is the full version of the WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA for MT5 (ten modules/systems).   No grid. No martingale.   A detailed description, instructions, monitoring, and video testing of the WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA are available on the WONNFX website . *IMPORTANT !!!   -   For proper testing of the EA (demo version), please   send me a private message   to receive the settings files . (After purchase, you will receive the complete EA package with ready-made settings, as well as full support regarding i
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