TD Sequential Pro MT4

Product Overview

TD Sequential Pro is a TD Sequential main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms, deeply developed based on the classic Tom DeMark Sequential theory. By statistically analyzing the comparison relationship between 9 consecutive bars' closing prices and their 4 preceding bars, this indicator precisely identifies market momentum exhaustion points. It helps traders capture high-probability reversal opportunities at trend ends, while providing comprehensive sequence tracking, numerical marking, and multi-channel alert functions.

Core Features

Sequential Number Marking & Candle Coloring The system automatically counts consecutive up and down sequences. When the count reaches 5 to 9, corresponding numbers are marked near the high/low points of candles. Up sequence numbers 5-8 are displayed in magenta, with 9 in green; down sequence numbers 5-8 are displayed in cyan, with 9 in red. The 5-8 number markings employ a retrospective confirmation mechanism, only displayed when the sequence ultimately completes 9, ensuring signal validity. The MT5 version additionally features trend candle coloring , making the sequence process instantly recognizable through color changes.

Buy Signals

Low 9 : Triggered when 9 consecutive bars' closing prices are all lower than their respective 4 preceding bars' closing prices. This represents extreme exhaustion of bearish momentum, indicating a high-probability bottom reversal signal, serving as a classic left-side entry or position addition timing.

TD Track Down : Triggered when the down sequence count reaches 8 and the next bar successfully completes 9. This is a forward-looking warning signal representing the market is about to complete the down 9-count, and traders should prepare for bottom-fishing in advance.

Sell Signals

High 9 : Triggered when 9 consecutive bars' closing prices are all higher than their respective 4 preceding bars' closing prices. This represents extreme exhaustion of bullish momentum, indicating a high-probability top reversal signal, serving as a classic left-side top-escape or short-selling timing.

TD Track Up : Triggered when the up sequence count reaches 8 and the next bar successfully completes 9. This is a forward-looking warning signal representing the market is about to complete the up 9-count, and traders should prepare for profit-taking or short-selling in advance.

Practical Application

After a long-term uptrend, if a High 9 signal appears on the chart, it represents exhaustion of bullish power, and traders should be alert to trend reversal risks, recommending partial profit-taking or light probe short positions. If a TD Track Up signal appears, positions should be reduced in advance, waiting for reversal confirmation after the 9-count completion.

After a long-term downtrend, if a Low 9 signal appears on the chart, it represents exhaustion of bearish power, serving as an excellent left-side bottom-fishing opportunity suitable for light probe positions. If a TD Track Down signal appears, funds should be prepared in advance, waiting for reversal entry after the 9-count completion.

For position management, 9-count signals suit left-side light probe positions, while standard positions are suitable after confirmation with other trend indicators.

Parameter Guide

Core algorithm parameters: Text Gap (ATR) defaults to 0.35, dynamically calculating text-to-candle distance based on ATR to ensure clean layouts across all timeframes; Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum historical signal annotation range.

Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.

Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for High 9 , Low 9 , TD Track Up , and TD Track Down , catering to personalized trading needs.

Usage Notes

This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable signals. TD Sequential performs exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes, making it ideal for swing traders.

It is recommended to combine this indicator with support/resistance lines or trend indicators. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.

Summary