WH ThreeLine Strike MT4

ThreeLine Strike Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This advanced tool is designed to help you identify potential reversals in the market with precision and ease.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator can enhance your trading decisions and maximize your profits.

Contact me after purchase for guidance 

Key Features:

  • Accurate Reversal Signals: Detect potential trend reversals based on the three-line strike pattern, a proven candlestick formation in technical analysis.
  • Multi symbols and Multi timeframes : get access to multi-symbols and timeframes with a dashboard/scanner (GUI). 
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to your trading style with adjustable parameters for the strike pattern, timeframe, and visual preferences.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Receive instant notifications when a three-line strike pattern forms, so you never miss an important market opportunity.
  • User-Friendly Interface: The intuitive design makes it easy to interpret signals and integrate them into your trading strategy.
  • Compatibility: Seamlessly integrate with your existing MT4 setup for a smooth and efficient trading experience.

Why Choose the ThreeLine Strike Indicator?

  • Boost Your Trading Performance: Enhance your decision-making with reliable and timely reversal signals.
  • Save Time and Effort: Automate your analysis and focus on executing profitable trades.
  • Suitable for All Traders: Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this indicator adapts to your trading style.

Try the Three Line Strike Indicator today and take your trading to the next level. Experience the power of this efficient tool and make informed trading decisions with confidence.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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