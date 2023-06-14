WH Trend Continuation MT5

5

Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy?
Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game.


The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets.
Whether you're trading stocks, currencies, commodities, or indices, this indicator is your ultimate companion for enhancing your trading decisions.

MT4 Version : WH Trend Continuation MT4

Features:

  1. Accurate Trend Confirmation.

  2. Customizable Parameters.

  3. Easy-to-Use Interface.

  4. Real-Time Alerts. 

  5. Comprehensive Support.

Take your trading strategy to new heights with the Trend Continuation Indicator for MT5. Embrace the power of trend analysis, make informed trading decisions, and unlock a world of profit potential. Don't let opportunities slip away – start using the Trend Continuation Indicator today!


Reviews 4
Heinz-Josef Glaser
855
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2023.10.08 10:38 
 

This is a very good indicator which works good on Timeframe H1 or H4. A combination of trend and trend continuation is possible. The support from Wissam the developer of some good indicators is very good and helpfull. Needed requirements are implemented quickly if the requirements make sens. Thank you very much for all of these things.

Mauro Piersanti
132
Mauro Piersanti 2023.09.21 11:57 
 

The indicator is a powerful tool that brings the context of price action, most often demonstrating buying and selling regions in favor of the Trend. The concept of Price Action can be seen as the mapping of bottoms forming larger bottoms (bullish), and bottoms forming smaller bottoms (bearish), and thus can be seen in the view of tops forming tops. Wissam, developer, provided all the support and collaborated with all the needs I had to work with automation. I recommend it, thank you very much.

losho123
289
losho123 2023.08.01 09:59 
 

Its useful, but when i change the timeframe all other objects on the chart disappear. (rectangles, trendlines,..)

The seller quickly removed the bug as I mentioned in the line above. Thanks a lot Mr Wissam. If you know how to use the indicator its a great help-

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Heinz-Josef Glaser
855
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2023.10.08 10:38 
 

This is a very good indicator which works good on Timeframe H1 or H4. A combination of trend and trend continuation is possible. The support from Wissam the developer of some good indicators is very good and helpfull. Needed requirements are implemented quickly if the requirements make sens. Thank you very much for all of these things.

Mauro Piersanti
132
Mauro Piersanti 2023.09.21 11:57 
 

The indicator is a powerful tool that brings the context of price action, most often demonstrating buying and selling regions in favor of the Trend. The concept of Price Action can be seen as the mapping of bottoms forming larger bottoms (bullish), and bottoms forming smaller bottoms (bearish), and thus can be seen in the view of tops forming tops. Wissam, developer, provided all the support and collaborated with all the needs I had to work with automation. I recommend it, thank you very much.

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.09.21 13:30
Thank you so much for your feedback , and good luck with your trading.
losho123
289
losho123 2023.08.01 09:59 
 

Its useful, but when i change the timeframe all other objects on the chart disappear. (rectangles, trendlines,..)

The seller quickly removed the bug as I mentioned in the line above. Thanks a lot Mr Wissam. If you know how to use the indicator its a great help-

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.08.01 10:05
Thanks ,, i will check for this issue.
Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2023.07.19 19:45 
 

Good

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