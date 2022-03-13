Info Symbol Bsm

Info Symbol is an indicator that will allow you to monitor up to 9 different markets. Just enter the name of the symbols and the number of decimal places. With a single click you can switch from one market to another, it will take two clicks for a chart with an expert attached to it. 

With this indicator, you will know how many points or pips that the monitored markets have gained or lost since the beginning of the day and you will also have the percentage.


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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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