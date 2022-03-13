Info Symbol Bsm
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Info Symbol is an indicator that will allow you to monitor up to 9 different markets. Just enter the name of the symbols and the number of decimal places. With a single click you can switch from one market to another, it will take two clicks for a chart with an expert attached to it.
With this indicator, you will know how many points or pips that the monitored markets have gained or lost since the beginning of the day and you will also have the percentage.