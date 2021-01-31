Symbols Spread panel

5
An indicator in the form of a panel for collecting statistics on spreads from a specified list of pairs. It is enough to open one chart and set an indicator to collect statistics for all specified pairs.

After completion of work, the panel writes values to a file, which allows not to interrupt statistics after completion of work.


Input parameters:


-Interval to update the spread for pairs (sec)

Allows you to specify how often to collect statistics (allows you to reduce the load)

-List of pairs

Collection will be made from the previous list of pairs

-Suffix pairs

Pairs suffix (if available)

-Font size

Allows you to change the font size if the image is not correct


Reviews 1
Ruengrit Loondecha
3828
Ruengrit Loondecha 2023.06.15 13:21 
 

Very complex info who need to know averageing spread all in markets. Liked!

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Sentiment by Market
Andrii Miknevich
Experts
The sentiment is a reflection of the medium-term and long-term positions of speculators, and earnings of speculators on short-term positions, in which sentiment does not fall. Roughly speaking, what came into profit by traders is fixed in profit, and what did not go into profit begins to “sit out” and “average out” and these positions fall into the mood. And at the same time, major players are starting to work. When there are already few sellers left, the price starts to rise. To work, you need
Module
Andrii Miknevich
Experts
This advisor is designed for testing the trading strategy of indicators in different variations (which have a clipboard in the COLORS tab). you can configure it so that it can give signals or be a filter for the trading system, and you can also test different methods of profit and stop-loss grids  It is not an advisor for the lazy, but with it, you can test a manual strategy that works on indicators.
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Ruengrit Loondecha
3828
Ruengrit Loondecha 2023.06.15 13:21 
 

Very complex info who need to know averageing spread all in markets. Liked!

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