Symbols Spread panel

An indicator in the form of a panel for collecting statistics on spreads from a specified list of pairs. It is enough to open one chart and set an indicator to collect statistics for all specified pairs.

After completion of work, the panel writes values to a file, which allows not to interrupt statistics after completion of work.





Input parameters:





-Interval to update the spread for pairs (sec)

Allows you to specify how often to collect statistics (allows you to reduce the load)

-List of pairs

Collection will be made from the previous list of pairs

-Suffix pairs

Pairs suffix (if available)

-Font size

Allows you to change the font size if the image is not correct