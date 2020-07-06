Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven Demo

  • A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually.
  • The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached.
  • The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed.
  • The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reached or the "Break even positions" has reached "Break even Profit $".

This version of the utility can only be used with the EURUSD and USDJPY with only two magic numbers.


Parameters

  • AutoClosePositions - True or False
    • When True, "Take Profit Sum $" activated.
    • When False, "Take Profit Sum $" deactivated.
  • Take Profit Sum $ - The Amount of profit to be taken when reached with Magic numbers combined (The profit is taken by the currency amount)
  • Break even, on/off - True or False
    • When True, "Break even positions" activated
    • When False, "Break even positions" deactivated
  • Break even positons - The number of positions required by "Magic number 1" and "Magic number 2" combined.
  • Magic number 1 - The 1st Magic number allocated from the Expert Advisor or manual open positions, stop orders and limit orders.
  • Magic number 2 - The 2nd Magic number allocated from the Expert Advisor or manual open positions, stop orders and limit orders.
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Utilities
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
Universal Hedge
Darius Botha
Experts
The Universal Hedge EA uses unique trading system that is adjustable to the users liking. Universal Hedge has three lot size approaches by adding lots, multiply lots or manual lot size selection. The Universal HedgeEA opens positions according to time management and the SMA Moving Averages filter that are set by users. Closing positions is set according to take profit and trailing stops. The EA has a unique feature that minimizes the gap feature used by standard hedging strategies. This feature
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