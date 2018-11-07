Visual correlation
- Indicators
-
Andrey TatarinovRobot for trading on news
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10427
Trend Hunter indicator with the ability to send signals to Telegram
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 29 June 2021
The behavior of different currency pairs is interconnected. The Visual Correlation indicator allows you to display different Symbols on a single chart while preserving the scale.
You can determine a positive, negative correlation, or lack thereof.
Some instruments begin to move earlier than others. Such moments can be determined when overlaying charts.
To display a tool on a chart, enter its name in the Symbol field.
Version for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109155
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