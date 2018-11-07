Visual correlation

4
The behavior of different currency pairs is interconnected. The Visual Correlation indicator allows you to display different Symbols on a single chart while preserving the scale.
You can determine a positive, negative correlation, or lack thereof.

Some instruments begin to move earlier than others. Such moments can be determined when overlaying charts.

To display a tool on a chart, enter its name in the Symbol field.

Version for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109155


Reviews 6
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.01.02 09:26 
 

Good

hiro2356
85
hiro2356 2021.09.14 11:04 
 

good

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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ZigZag Fibo EA MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
4.14 (21)
Experts
The EA trades with the trend. The direction of the trend is determined by the   ZigZag   indicator. The   Fibonacci   grid is superimposed in the direction of the trend. At a given   Fibonacci   level, a   limit   order is placed in the direction of the trend. The following levels are available for placing an order: 23.6 38.2 50.0 61.8 78.6 Stop loss is set to the Fibo level of 100 or specified by the user in the EA settings. Take profit is set to Fibo level 0 or specified by the user in the
FREE
ZigZag Fibo EA
Andrey Tatarinov
4.29 (7)
Experts
The EA trades with the trend. The direction of the trend is determined by the ZigZag indicator. The Fibonacci grid is superimposed in the direction of the trend. At a given Fibonacci level, a limit order is placed in the direction of the trend. The following levels are available for placing an order: 23.6 38.2 50.0 61.8 78.6 Stop loss is set to the Fibo level of 100 or specified by the user in the EA settings. Take profit is set to Fibo level 0 or specified by the user in the EA settings. Ve
FREE
Important Levels Indicator MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator displays important technical levels on the chart. These levels act as support or resistance for the price movement. The most important levels are multiples of 100 and 50 pips . You can also display levels in multiples of 25   pips   . When the price reaches the level, an alert or push notification is displayed. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69486 Settings Show Levels 100 pips - show levels that are multiples of 100   pips Show Levels 50 pips - show levels t
FREE
Visual correlation MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (4)
Indicators
The behavior of different currency pairs is interconnected. The Visual Correlation indicator allows you to display different Symbols on a single chart while preserving the scale. You can determine a positive, negative correlation, or lack thereof. Some instruments begin to move earlier than others. Such moments can be determined when overlaying charts. To display a tool on a chart, enter its name in the Symbol field. Version for MT4  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33063
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Important Levels Indicator
Andrey Tatarinov
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator displays important technical levels on the chart. These levels act as support or resistance for the price movement. The most important levels are multiples of 100 and 50 pips. You can also display levels in multiples of 25 pips . When the price reaches the level, an alert or push notification is displayed. MT5 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69740 Settings Show Levels 100 pips - show levels that are multiples of 100 pips Show Levels 50 pips - show levels that are
FREE
News Robot MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
4.48 (42)
Experts
News Robot 4.0  During the release of economic news, the price can overcome tens of points only in the first minute after the release. It is very risky to trade manually during high volatility , as it is difficult to quickly respond to rapidly changing quotes and actual data of a news release. To trade on the news, you need to draw up a scenario in advance , set the maximum risk . Use a specialized professional robot to trade on news. News Robot implements your news trading strategy using both
Trend Hunter
Andrey Tatarinov
4.75 (20)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend following Forex indicator. The indicator follows the trend steadily without changing the signal in case of inconsiderable trend line breakouts. The indicator never redraws. An entry signal appears after a bar is closed. Trend Hunter is a fair indicator. Hover your mouse over the indicator signal to display the potential profit of the signal. For trading with a short StopLoss , additional indicator signals are provided when moving along the trend. Trend Hunter Scanner help
Price Surfing
Andrey Tatarinov
Indicators
The advantage of the Price Surfing indicator is the search algorithm for the extremes of the price of the instrument. Most indicator signals are located at local maximums and minimums of the price . For the convenience of the trader, the potential profit of each signal is displayed on the chart. The indicator does not repainting, the signal appears after the bar is closed. MT5 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47179 Parameters SendAlert - enable alert of a new signal SendEMail - e
Divergence signals MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
Indicators
The indicator detects divergences between price and the   Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)   and   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   technical indicators. The indicator's signals do not repaint; an entry signal appears after the bar with the arrow closes. Divergence is defined as follows: If the price chart makes a new high, and the MACD or RSI value remains below the previous level, this is a bearish divergence. If the price chart drops to new lows, and the MACD or RSI value remain
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (4)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Price Surfing MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (2)
Indicators
The advantage of the Price Surfing indicator is the search algorithm for the extremes of the price of the instrument. Most indicator signals are located at  local maximums  and  minimums  of the price . For the convenience of the trader, the potential profit of each signal is displayed on the chart. The indicator does not repainting, the signal appears after the bar is closed. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46054 Parameters SendAlert - enable alert of a new signal SendEMail
Divergence signals
Andrey Tatarinov
Indicators
The indicator detects divergences between price and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) technical indicators. The indicator's signals do not repaint; an entry signal appears after the bar with the arrow closes. Divergence is defined as follows: If the price chart makes a new high, and the MACD or RSI value remains below the previous level, this is a bearish divergence. If the price chart drops to new lows, and the MACD or RSI value remains above
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Nafik1
66
Nafik1 2023.09.06 04:23 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.01.02 09:26 
 

Good

hiro2356
85
hiro2356 2021.09.14 11:04 
 

good

fxcommentary
1928
fxcommentary 2020.03.16 19:37 
 

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Shay Matityahu
381
Shay Matityahu 2019.05.03 18:06 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.12 15:13 
 

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