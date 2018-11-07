The behavior of different currency pairs is interconnected. The Visual Correlation indicator allows you to display different Symbols on a single chart while preserving the scale.

You can determine a positive, negative correlation, or lack thereof.

Some instruments begin to move earlier than others. Such moments can be determined when overlaying charts.

To display a tool on a chart, enter its name in the Symbol field. Version for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109155



