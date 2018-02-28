Trend Signal Multitimeframe mt4 FREE

3

Free version. Only works on EURUSD.

Do you want to always know in a quick glance where price is going? Are you tired of looking back and forth between different timeframes to understand that?

This indicator might just be what you were looking for.

Trend Signal Multitimeframe shows you if the current price is higher or lower than N. candles ago, on the various timeframes. It also displays how many pips higher or lower current price is compared to N. candles ago.

  • Number N. is customizable
  • The data is shown in a window that you can move around.
  • Colors are also customizable.
  • You can also choose if you want data to be shown in foreground or background compared to the chart candles.


Settings

  • N: Number of the candle of reference
  • panel_starting_position: Position on the screen where you want data to first appear
  • font_type: Font of the writings
  • font_color: Color of the main writings
  • background_color: Background color of the data displayed
  • display_data_in background: if false, data will cover the candles on the chart
  • uptrend_color: Color of the writings when trend is up
  • downtrend_color: Color of the writings when trend is down
  • clear_chart_on_exit: Select true if you want data to disappear on indicator close
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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dion aja
71
dion aja 2022.11.20 10:02 
 

Nice work

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.12 16:15 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.14 02:29 
 

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