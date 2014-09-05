PZ Risk Management

This indicator monitors the vital constants of your trading account to keep it healthy and away from excessive risks. It monitors all trades, absolute exposure, account floating point and leverage currently in use, using different color codes for your interpretation. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

Amazingly easy to understand

The indicator is clean and simple

It calculates exposure by pairs and currencies

Keep your used leverage controlled at all times

Find out your currency exposure at a glance

Orange labels indicate caution

Red labels indicate danger

Using too much leverage is the reason why most retail traders fail. Respect the following rules to keep your trading account healthy.

Keep your used leverage between 1:1 and 1:5

Never allocate more than 1:10 leverage on your account

Avoid trading more than 5-6 Forex pairs at the same time

Avoid excessive exposure to a single currency

Most brokers offer up to 1:400 leverage, but this should not be confused with the leverage you actually decide to allocate. Leverage is the ratio between your equity and the total market exposure of your trades, and more leverage means more odds of decimating your trading account. Think of leverage as hamburgers: if you go into a fast food restaurant, you can probably order and eat 4000 burgers, but you'll probably die of indigestion.







Usage and details



The indicator is evaluated tick by tick

Load the indicator just once in an empty chart

The indicator calculates net exposure for each symbol

Symbols with more than 6 characters in their names are ignored in the currency exposure table





Input Parameters

Caution Drawdown Level: Drawdown level for the indicator to indicate caution (default is 10%)

Danger Drawdown Level: Drawdown level for the indicator to indicate danger (default is 20%)

Caution Leverage Level: Leverage level for the indicator to indicate caution (default is 1:5)

Caution Leverage Level: Leverage level for the indicator to indicate danger (default is 1:10)

Color Settings: Set colors for labels and alert levels.



Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.