Market Sessions Time MT4

3.5

Displays the current major markets session and the remaining time to start the next ones.


Markets

  • New York
  • London
  • Frankfurt
  • Tokio
  • Sidney
  • 1 more session with custom name, open and close time


Clock time

  • GMT / UTC
  • Local (from computer)
  • Broker (server time)

Default time on settings is GMT. After changing to Local or Broker time, is needed to adjust each session open and close hour manually based on the time type choosed.

Each market open and close hour can be ajusted


Graphics settings

Each Session can be individually showed or hidded. This will include:
  • Session Name, on the open bar
  • Open Price Line, that will be draw until the session close
  • Background Color
There are 2 modes for the sessions background color
    • First bar, useful as separator
    • Complete Session period, from open to close time

      * The sessions colors will be mixed when there is an overlap. This will create a new particular color on the chart, wish is useful to spot overlap easily on historic data

      * Too many sessions painted together on the chart could be confusing

      * Previous visible sessions on the chart can be limited by days. Increasing the days amount will increase the time to start the indicator on the chart, depending on the timeframe used

      * The Auto Contrast Correction function will try to adjust the colors in relation to the chart background color when is setted ON




      Reviews 6
      Winai Jamkrajang
      147
      Winai Jamkrajang 2024.06.24 02:54 
       

      very good indicator, i love it.

      Chamara J
      57
      Chamara J 2022.12.25 14:39 
       

      The best ever market session indicator as appearances. but cannot assign minute inputs into the market open & close time. maybe the variables are integers.

      Is it need to change open and close time manually when winter and summer changes?

      Shane McDonald
      393
      Shane McDonald 2024.07.07 03:16 
       

      There is some spelling mistakes in the indicator settings that would be nice to get fixed. Tokio should be Tokyo. Sidney should be Sydney. Outside of that it does the trick.

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      Displays on chart up to  7 markets intraday sessions,   3 weekly ranges and  Daily OHLC levels,  fully customizable Each session and range can be shown or hidden, and be adapted to fit special intraday or intraweek periods according to each trader needs Define sessions start/end times using any of these modes: GMT/UTC time (adjustable to any timezone) Server/broker time (chart time)  Local time (your computer time) PRO version features Open and Close times with minutes presition : they can be
      Filter:
      Shane McDonald
      393
      Shane McDonald 2024.07.07 03:16 
       

      There is some spelling mistakes in the indicator settings that would be nice to get fixed. Tokio should be Tokyo. Sidney should be Sydney. Outside of that it does the trick.

      Winai Jamkrajang
      147
      Winai Jamkrajang 2024.06.24 02:54 
       

      very good indicator, i love it.

      masoud sa
      22
      masoud sa 2023.11.19 21:31 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.11.20 02:12
      Its a free version. Use Market Sessions Time Pro for minutes presition, custom GMT timezone and many other features
      75833288
      24
      75833288 2023.11.04 23:41 
       

      Problematic. Within of uninstallation there are the rest of fillings and there is not possible to dispose of it.

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.11.06 00:16
      Graphics are disposed after the indicator is closed, in most of cases. This version is FREE, and wont receive further maintenance or upgrade. PRO version is already available with better performance and more features, included chart graphics reset in case of error
      Chamara J
      57
      Chamara J 2022.12.25 14:39 
       

      The best ever market session indicator as appearances. but cannot assign minute inputs into the market open & close time. maybe the variables are integers.

      Is it need to change open and close time manually when winter and summer changes?

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2022.12.29 20:51
      Hi, thank you. I will soon publish another version with minutes presition, but paid version. The winter/summer times are just a reference for the user, since the indicator doesn't have any included method to check when markets change the open and close time or to get that information from external sources. The times can be setted manually so the user can arrange them as it's more convenient, with the normal session times or different
      moszel
      126
      moszel 2022.12.15 11:37 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2022.12.20 16:25
      Thanks for the review. I hope the indicator is useful
      Reply to review