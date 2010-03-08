Now free. Switch pairs and timeframes on a single chart, without ever opening

another window.



Are you tired of switching between multiple charts to monitor different currency pairs and timeframes? The Pairs and TF Changer indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience!





Once you have loaded all the indicators for your strategy, add the Pairs and TF Changer to the chart. If necessary, you can then adjust its position, colors, or the number of columns it displays!





Key Features:

Seamless Integration: Integrate this indicator into your trading strategy effortlessly.

With just one click, trade all currency pairs and timeframes on a single chart.

Eliminate the need to switch or open additional charts.



Highly Customizable: Adjust its position anywhere on the chart (up, down, left, or right).

Configure it to display 1 row or 10 rows of buttons.

Customize the colors to match your trading theme.

Make buttons transparent to keep your chart clean and uncluttered.



Universal Compatibility: Compatible with all types of indicators and strategies.

Supports all symbols including Forex, Metals, US Stocks, Indices, Oil, Futures, and Crypto.





Configuration Parameters:

UniqueID : "Pairs and TF Changer" The unique identifier for the indicator.

: "Pairs and TF Changer" ToAddSymbols : "You can add any symbol without space separated by ';'" Allows you to add symbols you want to monitor.

: "You can add any symbol without space separated by ';'" Symbols : "EURUSD;USDJPY;GBPUSD;USDCHF;AUDUSD;AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;AUDJPY;CADCHF;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURNZD;EURJPY;GBPJPY;XAUUSD" The list of default symbols separated by a semicolon.

: "EURUSD;USDJPY;GBPUSD;USDCHF;AUDUSD;AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;AUDJPY;CADCHF;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURNZD;EURJPY;GBPJPY;XAUUSD" CheckThisCent : "If your pair ends with 'c', write AUDUSDc" Special handling for cent accounts.

: "If your pair ends with 'c', write AUDUSDc" CheckThisECN : "If your pair ends with 'e', write AUDUSDe" Special handling for ECN accounts.

: "If your pair ends with 'e', write AUDUSDe" CheckThisAny : "If your pair ends with 'x', write AUDUSDx" Special handling for other account types.

: "If your pair ends with 'x', write AUDUSDx" ButtonsInARow : 1 Number of buttons in a horizontal row.

: 1 Corner : 1 The corner of the chart where the indicator will be placed.

: 1 XShift : 100 Horizontal shift of the indicator from the selected corner.

: 100 YShift : 50 Vertical shift of the indicator from the selected corner.

: 50 XSize : 66 Width of the buttons.

: 66 YSize : 21 Height of the buttons.

: 21 FSize : 10 Font size of the button text.

: 10 Bcolor : clrBlack Button color.

: clrBlack Dcolor : clrDimGray Button border color.

: clrDimGray Tncolor : clrWhite Text color for normal state.

: clrWhite Sncolor : clrRed Text color for selected state.

: clrRed Transparent : True Option to make buttons transparent.

: True

This indicator offers a streamlined and efficient way to manage your trading, saving you time and enhancing your ability to respond quickly to market changes.







Why I made this free: a clean workspace makes you a better trader, and this is

the kind of tool every trader should just have. Load your strategy, drop this on

top, and jump between pairs and timeframes in one click. If you'd rather have a

robot do the trading for you, my Expert Advisors are on my profile.





Free. If it saves you time every day, a short review helps other traders find it.