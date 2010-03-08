Pairs and TF Changer

Now free. Switch pairs and timeframes on a single chart, without ever opening

another window.


Are you tired of switching between multiple charts to monitor different currency pairs and timeframes? The Pairs and TF Changer indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience!

Once you have loaded all the indicators for your strategy, add the Pairs and TF Changer to the chart. If necessary, you can then adjust its position, colors, or the number of columns it displays!


Key Features:

  1. Seamless Integration:

    • Integrate this indicator into your trading strategy effortlessly.
    • With just one click, trade all currency pairs and timeframes on a single chart.
    • Eliminate the need to switch or open additional charts.

  2. Highly Customizable:

    • Adjust its position anywhere on the chart (up, down, left, or right).
    • Configure it to display 1 row or 10 rows of buttons.
    • Customize the colors to match your trading theme.
    • Make buttons transparent to keep your chart clean and uncluttered.

  3. Universal Compatibility:

    • Compatible with all types of indicators and strategies.
    • Supports all symbols including Forex, Metals, US Stocks, Indices, Oil, Futures, and Crypto.

Configuration Parameters:

  • UniqueID: "Pairs and TF Changer"
    • The unique identifier for the indicator.
  • ToAddSymbols: "You can add any symbol without space separated by ';'"
    • Allows you to add symbols you want to monitor.
  • Symbols: "EURUSD;USDJPY;GBPUSD;USDCHF;AUDUSD;AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;AUDJPY;CADCHF;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURNZD;EURJPY;GBPJPY;XAUUSD"
    • The list of default symbols separated by a semicolon.
  • CheckThisCent: "If your pair ends with 'c', write AUDUSDc"
    • Special handling for cent accounts.
  • CheckThisECN: "If your pair ends with 'e', write AUDUSDe"
    • Special handling for ECN accounts.
  • CheckThisAny: "If your pair ends with 'x', write AUDUSDx"
    • Special handling for other account types.
  • ButtonsInARow: 1
    • Number of buttons in a horizontal row.
  • Corner: 1
    • The corner of the chart where the indicator will be placed.
  • XShift: 100
    • Horizontal shift of the indicator from the selected corner.
  • YShift: 50
    • Vertical shift of the indicator from the selected corner.
  • XSize: 66
    • Width of the buttons.
  • YSize: 21
    • Height of the buttons.
  • FSize: 10
    • Font size of the button text.
  • Bcolor: clrBlack
    • Button color.
  • Dcolor: clrDimGray
    • Button border color.
  • Tncolor: clrWhite
    • Text color for normal state.
  • Sncolor: clrRed
    • Text color for selected state.
  • Transparent: True
    • Option to make buttons transparent.

This indicator offers a streamlined and efficient way to manage your trading, saving you time and enhancing your ability to respond quickly to market changes.


Why I made this free: a clean workspace makes you a better trader, and this is

the kind of tool every trader should just have. Load your strategy, drop this on

top, and jump between pairs and timeframes in one click. If you'd rather have a

robot do the trading for you, my Expert Advisors are on my profile.


Free. If it saves you time every day, a short review helps other traders find it.

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Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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