Hidden Gap Zone Box

MetaTrader indicator that detects WRBs (Wide Range Bodies/Bars) and Hidden Gaps.

WRB Hidden Gap MetaTrader indicator detects WRB and marks it. WRB can be either a Wide Range Bar (a very large bar) or a Wide Range Body (a candlestick that has a very long body). WRB alone do not provide much information so the indicator uses WRB to detect Hidden Gaps. The indicator also displays filled and unfilled Hidden Gaps in a different way, making it easier to view the market situation at a glance

This indicator doesn't generate trading signals. This indicator provides information about price action that can be used to assist traders with exit and entry signals from other strategies. WRB bars can be meaningless. However, WRB can only show Hidden Gaps. Hidden Gaps can be viewed as support/resistance zones or pivots. Hidden Gaps could also be considered the weekly price gaps.
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Input parameters

  • COMPARE PERCENT - IT'S A Wide Range Bodies Comparing by last 3 BAR.
  • shift candles - How many bars will the Hidden Gap appear on chart.
  • candles to stop box - How many bars to stop the  Hidden Gap zone box .
  • color 1 --  Hidden Gap Color for bullish candles.
  • color 2 -- Hidden Gap Color for bearish candles.


Our Scalping strategy 

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Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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David Ayad
Indicators
This indicator works periodically and continuously depends on the numbers only and some complex mathematical equations, will give you more than wonderful areas for sell and buy and middle line, which is for us the first goal and the second goal it’s other area . This indicator is easy to deal with and does not repaint itself that it is constant from the beginning of opening the market if it is daily, weekly or monthly This indicator gives you a very small stop loss for multiple and large Target
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David Ayad
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The "Pyramids trend line" is a trading and a Filtering tool too, it is based on a combination of important indicators in one tool. We programmed a dashboard that helps you know the current direction for each time frame, to avoid wasting time searching for it. We also put a percentage of the trend to know its current strength (using all time frames). The advantages of this indicator: It is easy to know the trend in all time frame. It is easy to know the strength of the trend. It gives you the
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