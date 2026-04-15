Position Finder iK

The POSITION FINDER v2.0 | iK is a professional-grade technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is engineered to provide traders with a comprehensive, all-in-one market analysis dashboard that combines trend identification, volatility tracking, and precise trade execution zones.

By analyzing multiple layers of market data, this tool simplifies complex price action into clear, actionable visual signals suitable for any timeframe and any financial instrument, including Forex, Commodities (Gold), and Indices.

How It Works

The indicator utilizes a multi-factor confirmation system to ensure that every signal is backed by high-probability market conditions. It scans the market for:

  • Trend & Bias Alignment: It automatically detects the primary trend and the D1/H4 bias to ensure you are always trading with the momentum of the market.

  • Volatility Analysis: Through its built-in volatility meter, the indicator categorizes market conditions (e.g., NORMAL, HIGH) and tracks the VIX Proxy to identify "Low Fear" or "High Stress" environments.

  • Sentiment & Strength: The "Signal Percentage" gauges the conviction behind a move, helping you filter out weak or exhausted price action.

Key Features

1. Precise Signal Generation

The indicator plots visual entry cues (Arrows) directly on the chart when all internal logic—RSI levels, ATR volatility, and trend bias—aligns. This removes guesswork and provides a disciplined approach to entering the market.

2. Dynamic SL & TP Zones

One of the most powerful features of POSITION FINDER is the automated risk management overlay. Once a setup is identified, the indicator projects:

  • Entry Line: The exact price level to initiate the position.

  • Stop Loss (SL) Zone: A mathematically calculated area (red) to protect your capital based on current market ATR.

  • Take Profit (TP) Levels: Three distinct targets (Green zones: TP1, TP2, TP3) allowing for flexible trade management, whether you prefer scalping or trend-following.

3. Real-Time Indicator Dashboard

Stay informed without cluttering your chart. The side-panel dashboard displays:

  • RSI Values: Instant relative strength data.

  • ATR SL: Real-time Average True Range for precise stop placement.

  • VIX Bias: Market sentiment oversight to avoid high-risk reversals.

4. Universal Compatibility

Whether you are a scalper on the M5 timeframe or a swing trader on the H4 and Daily, the logic remains robust. It is fully optimized for all pairs, providing a consistent experience across XAUUSD, Major FX pairs, and more.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Asset Class: Any Pair (Forex, Crypto, Metals, Indices)

  • Timeframe: All Timeframes

  • Display: Non-repainting signals with a clean, professional UI

POSITION FINDER v2.0 | MOHD-iK is built for the disciplined trader who seeks a professional edge through systematic analysis and clear execution.

Experience the peak of MOHD-iK Coding HUB development. For future updates and insights, please follow my social profiles.


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