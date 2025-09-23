Session Volatility Map

Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart.

🔹 Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes.
🔹 Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance.
🔹 Highlights the currently active trading session.
🔹 Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US).

Who will benefit:
✔ Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases.
✔ Intraday traders — to filter out quiet vs. active periods.
✔ News traders — to see which session overlaps with key events.

⚡ With Session Volatility Map you always know: is the market ranging or preparing for an impulse move?

⚙️ Settings

  • Time model (Platform/MT4/MT5) — select time model.

  • Auto DST adjustment (market aware) — automatic Daylight Saving Time adjustment (Europe/US).

  • How many days to back (0 = today) — number of sessions displayed.

  • Color A — low volatility — color for calm sessions.

  • Color B — high volatility — color for overlapping/high-volatility zones.

  • Font size / color for rectangle labels — session range labels.

  • Print extra labels (default: off) — additional labels.

  • Show right-side hint panel — enable/disable session panel on the right.

  • Font size / color for hint panel — session panel text options.

  • Right padding / Line spacing (px) — spacing for the right panel.

  • Draw vertical session lines — enable/disable vertical session markers.

  • SessionLineColor / Style / Width — session line style options.

  • SessionLineLabelColor / FontSize — session line labels.

  • Alternate label positions — alternate label placement (top/bottom).

  • Put text label at bottom (false = top) — fix label placement.

  • Panel Font — choose font for the session panel.


More from author
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
Indicators
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Indicators
Strifor Pivot + ATR Target Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel for MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions. Key Features Automatic c
FREE
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilities
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Strifor RiskManager
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilities
Strifor Risk-Manager is a powerful tool designed for traders who value strict risk management and trading discipline. It automatically tracks daily, weekly, and monthly results , warns about limit breaches, and helps maintain consistency in any trading system. Suitable for scalping , intraday trading , swing trading , mid-term strategies , and both manual and algorithmic trading. Key Features 1. Flexible Risk Limits Daily risk: percent or USD Weekly risk: percent or USD Monthly risk: percent o
FREE
Strifor SmartTrade Expert
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Strifor SmartTrade Expert is a solution for professional traders that automates the key stages of trade execution: Instantly sets stop-loss and take-profit levels Fixes the risk per trade (configured in the Expert settings) Saves time and eliminates manual input errors Works perfectly together with Strifor Lot Calculator (the lot size is calculated in the calculator, and the same risk value is set in the Expert) Hotkey ALT+F4 — quick order entry. With a single press, an order is opened with pre-
FREE
