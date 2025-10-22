Stochastic Trader
Nicely done
Stochastic Trader 1.00
This indicator shows stochastics on multiple timeframes. By default it uses 34,13,13 for the trend and 14,3,3 for the signal. These, of course, are adjustable.Here is a screenshot in use.
Thank you Tom. Your contributions are appreciated.
thanks nitty,
can you share your candletime at the left corner on your chart please?What indicator that green dot?it is parabolic sar?
Here it is...
Thank you Tom. Your contributions are appreciated.
No prob, best of luck on all your trades!
Candletime
thanks nitty,
can you share your candletime at the left corner on your chart please?What indicator that green dot?it is parabolic sar?
Hi
I think the candletime indicator you are asking about is the one I attached.
The other one on the chart looks like Hi-Lo.
Regards
nice effort
i used to divergence using stochastic and manual off course, but I'm always like your work,
thank you Nittany
Thanks for the indicator.
Can you modify it a little?
I mean the following:
- the settings are separated for any timeframe in the way
1TF = M1
1Kperiod =
1Dperiod =
1slowing =
1MA method =
1price_field =
and next
2TF = M5
2Kperiod =
2Dperiod =
2slowing =
2MA method =
2price_field =
And 4 or 5 times like that. May be 7 times up to D1 timeframe. But it will be selectable. For example I am using 3 stochastics for M5 so I can set 3 M5 timeframes with differemt settings for example.
- Can we see the value? Value of stochastic indicator on close bar. I mean just arrows only without sell/buy words. Arrows when signal line is above/below main line of Stochastic. And instead of buy/sell words - value (for example 80). For example: stochastic is on downtrend in value 70.
And alert (on closed bar once irrespective off timeframe - just on close bar) and warning alert (on open bar one time) for all timeframes selected. If stochastic indicators for all timeframs (selected in the settings) are above 70 for example - alert. 2 kinds of alert - normal alert (on close bars for all timerames, and warning alert (on open bar one time. For example: M5, M15, M30 and H1 timeframes - all stochastic indicators above 70 - alert (if all this value for all timeframes on close bar) or warning alert (if on open bar).
Sorry I am using many stochastic indicators with different settings in one chart and if you modify your indicator so it will help a lot.
Thanks for the indicator.
Can you modify it a little?
I mean the following:
- the settings are separated for any timeframe in the way
1TF = M1
1Kperiod =
1Dperiod =
1slowing =
1MA method =
1price_field =
and next
2TF = M5
2Kperiod =
2Dperiod =
2slowing =
2MA method =
2price_field =
And 4 or 5 times like that. May be 7 times up to D1 timeframe. But it will be selectable. For example I am using 3 stochastics for M5 so I can set 3 M5 timeframes with differemt settings for example.
- Can we see the value? Value of stochastic indicator on close bar. I mean just arrows only without sell/buy words. Arrows when signal line is above/below main line of Stochastic. And instead of buy/sell words - value (for example 80). For example: stochastic is on downtrend in value 70.
And alert (on closed bar once irrespective off timeframe - just on close bar) and warning alert (on open bar one time) for all timeframes selected. If stochastic indicators for all timeframs (selected in the settings) are above 70 for example - alert. 2 kinds of alert - normal alert (on close bars for all timerames, and warning alert (on open bar one time. For example: M5, M15, M30 and H1 timeframes - all stochastic indicators above 70 - alert (if all this value for all timeframes on close bar) or warning alert (if on open bar).Sorry I am using many stochastic indicators with different settings in one chart and if you modify your indicator so it will help a lot.
Well I would but I wrote this with arrays and for loops, its hard to feed different settings into it. If I broke out each data location's function into a separate function it would be easy. The alert is a little easier. I'll spend more time on it later, right now I'm working on an EA based upon the same kinds of data that are presented with this indicator.
Thanks mate for the Stochastic Trader indicator... I've been looking for this long time as I trade with stochastic and my entry also from stochastic as well... Thanks alot.
Stochastic Trader 1.00
This indicator shows stochastics on multiple timeframes. By default it uses 34,13,13 for the trend and 14,3,3 for the signal. These, of course, are adjustable.
Here is a screenshot in use.
Hey nittany1, great work. Any specific reason you are using the 14,3,3 settings?
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Stochastic Trader 1.00
This indicator shows stochastics on multiple timeframes. By default it uses 34,13,13 for the trend and 14,3,3 for the signal. These, of course, are adjustable.
Here is a screenshot in use.