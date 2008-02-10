CodeBaseSections
Indicators

NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
NRTR_Gator.mq4 (9.85 KB) view
This indicator is the version of the indicator NRTR. Candlesticks are painted for the convenience of visual perception.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7224

Center of Gravity by J. F. Ehlers Center of Gravity by J. F. Ehlers

Center of Gravity is an oscillator developed by John F. Ehlers and presented in his article in Stocks & Commodities magazine (May 2002).

Spearman's Rank Correlation Spearman's Rank Correlation

Spearman's Rank Correlation is a non-parametric method used in order to make statistical studies of relations between phenomena. In this case, the factual degree of parallelism between two numeric sequences will be detected.

HVR HVR

HVR indicator.

i - Gap i - Gap

i-Gap indicator.