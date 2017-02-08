Auto detection of extreme points based on a specified price variation

Introduction

Many popular trading strategies are based on the use of different graphical patterns: head and shoulders, double top/double bottom and others. Some strategies also analyze the divergence of extreme points on the charts. When automating such trading systems, the necessity arises to find, process and interpret peaks and bottoms on charts. Existing tools do not always allow us to find extreme points according to the established criteria. The article presents efficient algorithms and program solutions for finding and processing extreme points on price charts depending on a price variation.



1. Existing tools for searching for extreme points

Fractals are popular tools for finding extreme points. They allow finding the price Highs and Lows for the series of 5 bars (Fig. 1). Extreme points are defined both during strong and weak price movements. If a timeframe is selected correctly, the fractals may show good results, though they are strongly affected by market conditions.







Fig. 1. Results of using fractals: extreme points with a relative size from 140 to 420 pips when a trend is present (a), extreme points during a flat movement, the relative size is no more than 50 pips (b)

In the second case, the relative size of the extreme points (price change from one extreme point to another) may not exceed a few pips. Such insignificant peaks and bottoms are usually not considered when trading manually. Switching between timeframes does not allow sorting out insignificant extreme points — they are still defined during a long flat.



There may also be an issue of an opposite kind: not all extreme points may be defined. If there are some considerable market volatility with a great number of peaks and bottoms within a short time interval, they will not be detected. The fractals are able to detect only 2 extreme points within a time interval defined by 5 bars of the current timeframe. Thus, we cannot recommend the fractals for auto detection of all or the majority of critical extreme points during an automated trading.

The tools described in the article "Thomas DeMark's contribution to technical analysis" have the same drawbacks as the fractals. If we select a large range for searching for extreme points, many of them may be ignored. If the range is too small, some insignificant extreme points may also be defined. In any case, while processing the results, we either have to manually optimize the parameters all the time discarding insignificant Highs and Lows, or develop a special algorithm for that.



Using an average line, like a moving average, as a basis for automating the search for extreme points seems potentially viable. The search is performed on a specified number of bars if the price deviates from the average line for a distance predefined in points. The tool allows sorting out insignificant peaks and bottoms looking better than the fractals. However, it still does not solve the issue of detecting closely-spaced Highs and Lows (Fig. 2, a).







Fig. 2. Using moving averages when searching for extreme points: the two extreme points are defined as one (a), the extreme point located in close proximity to the moving average is ignored (b)

We may use moving averages and fractals together. The moving average is used to sort out insignificant extreme points, while fractals are used to conduct a search within a specified interval. However, this approach does not eliminate all issues as well. We still need to constantly select optimal range parameters. Otherwise, only one extreme point will be defined out of the two closely-spaced ones (Fig. 2, a).



There is also another issue related to this particular method. During the high volatility, a moving average may ignore such a signal depending on a timeframe. In this case (Fig. 2, b), the bottom between the two peaks and near the moving average is not detected. Such occasions are quite rare on the market but they do raise questions about the correct selection of the moving average range.

Thus, the methods of searching for extreme points as well as their modifications described above have drawbacks and require additional programming solutions. Let's consider the issues arising when searching for extreme points as well as the algorithms allowing to solve them in more details.

2. Issues and ambiguities arising when searching for extreme points

Existing strategies and tactics may use extreme points implicitly or explicitly. Finding extreme points is often an arbitrary task: different persons may detect and highlight different peaks and bottoms on the same chart. Let's examine one of well-known graphical patterns – the double top.

Fig. 3. The double top pattern

The two charts (Fig. 3) contain the same pattern. However, we may either detect it or not depending on the extreme points variation range. On the first chart, the first peak is followed by the bottom which in turn is followed by the second peak. Accordingly, if there had been no bottom between the peaks, we would not have been able to detect the double top pattern. The pattern would have been defined as an ordinary extreme point. The same thing occurs when a bottom is not clearly visible obscuring the double top pattern and complicating its detection. Thus, it is easier to detect the pattern on the first chart as compared to the second, while the only difference between them is the variation between the adjacent extreme points.



Let's consider another example: some strategies define trend as upward if subsequent extreme points (both peaks and bottoms) are located above the previous ones. A downward trend is defined similarly. On Fig. 4, we can define a trend direction using extreme points.





Fig. 4. Oppositely directed price movement on the same chart: uptrend (a), downtrend (b)

The single chart contains both an uptrend and downtrend. In the first case (Fig. 4, a), the extreme points 1, 2, 3 and 4 clearly show a bullish trend. However, if we use the extreme points 2, 5, 6 and 3 (Fig. 4, b), we will see a bearish trend. Thus, it is possible to obtain one of the possible results using different extreme points. Considering this, we may conclude that the variation range has the greatest impact on the extreme points location.

There is also another issue arising when defining extreme points. In order to efficiently define and separate two or more peaks, there should be a bottom between them. This is true both for the first example (finding the top bottom) and for the second one, though the case is even more interesting here. According to the described strategy, we can detect a trend on the charts below (Fig. 5, 6) only after finding extreme points.

Fig. 5. Detecting peaks and bottoms during long-term investments

Fig. 6. Detecting insignificant peaks and bottoms

If there are no bottoms separating peaks (and vice versa), the strategy cannot work according to the specified criteria, though an uptrend can be seen on the chart. Let's consider a typical example. During a bullish trend, each peak is higher than the previous one. If there is no bottom between them or if it is not clearly seen, only the highest peak is defined as an extreme point. If extreme points are defined relative to an average line (like a moving average), the task of separating two adjacent peaks or bottoms remains relevant. In order to separate two peaks, we should use an extreme point between them.

Thus, we may apply the following assumption to all strategies using extreme points implicitly or explicitly: the price moves from a peak to a bottom and from a bottom to a peak both when moving forward (to the future) and backward. If we do not use this assumption, then, depending on the subjective point of view, the two peaks on the price chart:



are either detected,

or only the highest peak is detected,

or neither of them is detected.

The same is true for bottoms. This assumption allows us to develop the algorithm for the accurate search for extreme points using a selected variation range.

The third issue is also related to a price variation and occurs when defining the first extreme point. For any trading tactics or strategy, the most recent extreme points are more important than the older ones. As we have already found out, defining a single extreme point affects the location of adjacent peaks and bottoms. Therefore, if we select an extreme point at some distance from the current time, the obtained results are more strongly affected by more distance historical data and to a much lesser degree affected by the most recent price fluctuations. This issue is present when using ZigZag. Location of the recent extreme points does not depend much on the last price fluctuations.

However, the situation is completely different when searching for extreme points from the end of the chart. In this case, we should first find a peak or a bottom that is the nearest to the chart's end, and all the others are defined unambiguously. Depending on an applied strategy and a selected variation range, three options can be used:

find the nearest peak,

find the nearest bottom,

find the nearest extreme point (either a peak, or a bottom).

Let's consider finding the nearest extreme point. After selecting a certain variation range, we are able to accurately define the first nearest extreme point. However, this occurs with a certain delay that may have a negative impact on the strategy operation. In order to "see" an extreme point, we need to define the price change specified by a variation range relative to that point. Price change takes some time, hence the delay. We can also use the last known price value as an extreme point, although it is unlikely that it will actually turn out to be a peak or a bottom. In this case, it seems reasonable to find the first extreme point using an additional ratio as a fractional part of the variation range used for finding other extreme points. For example, let's select the value of 0.5. The selected additional ratio value defines a minimum price change from the current value to the minimum price for the nearest bottom (the maximum price for the nearest peak) allowing us to define this bottom (peak) as an extreme point. If the variation between the current and extreme values for the nearest peak (bottom) is less than the specified value, such an extreme point is not defined. In this case, the detected first extreme point will probably turn out to be a peak or a bottom. At the same time, we also solve the issue of the early detection of extreme points, as well as their subsequent analysis and (if necessary) opening deals. Let's consider an example with a variation range set to 140 pips. An additional ratio is to be used for detecting the first extreme point. In the first case, it is equal to 0.9 (Fig. 7, a), in the second, it is 0.7 (Fig. 7, b). Here, the value of the additional ratio defines the minimum price variation in pips allowing us to detect the first extreme point. In the first case, the variation is 126 pips, while for the second case, it is 98 pips. The same chart is considered in both cases. The vertical line indicates the current time period, for which calculation is performed. Extreme points detected within this period are shown as dots.

Fig. 7. The influence of the additional ratio on defining the extreme points: for the value of 0.9 (126 pips), the first extreme point is detected at the variation of 205 pips (a), for the value of 0.7 (98 pips), the first extreme point is detected at the variation of 120 pips, while the remaining two ones are detected according to the specified variation range (b) The selected additional ratio value for the first case helped define the first bottom only at the range of 205 pips, while the minimum price variation is 126 pips. For the second case, in case of the additional ratio equal to 0.7 (98 pips), the first bottom is defined at the variation of 120 pips relative to the current price. The two subsequent extreme values are detected according to the specified variation range equal to 140 pips. Accordingly, the price variation between the first bottom and subsequent peak slightly exceeds 140 pips. The second bottom is also defined by the price variation exceeding 140 pips though relative to the detected peak. As we can see, the additional ratio significantly affects the location of the first detected extreme point. It may also affect its type as well. For various values (from 0 to 1), either a peak or a bottom may be detected first on the same chart. The first two extreme points detected for the second case (Fig. 7 b), were not defined in the first one. In case of an even lower ratio, the first extreme point is defined faster. In the second case (Fig. 7 b), with the additional ratio of 0.4, the first detected extreme value can be defined 5 bars earlier (5 minutes earlier on the current timeframe scale).

3. The algorithmic solutions for extreme points searching tasks and their implementation

3.1 The algorithms for finding extreme points depending on the variation range Let's start from the selection of the price range for building extreme points. Obviously, the bar sizes and extreme point parameters vary greatly depending on a timeframe. The presence and absence of peaks/bottoms is also affected by a trend, time of day and other factors. Existing indicators, like fractals and similar tools, allow us to find extreme points on any timeframe regardless of whether a trend is present. If we use a moving average when searching for peaks and bottoms, the size of extreme points relative to the moving average may comprise 2 points as well as 100. Should we pay attention to 2 point extreme values in intraday trading? Probably, no. In case of a long-term investment, we are not interested in extreme values less than 20 points either, regardless of a timeframe. This is why we need the "variation range" term meaning a minimum value. A moving average can be used as a reference point allowing us to define the distance to an extreme point and limit its minimum value. However, the moving average period significantly affects the position of the detected peaks and bottoms making it difficult to select a certain period as a reference. Therefore, let's assume from now on that the price moves from peak to bottom and back, and the variation range is defined as a minimum price change in points between the two neighboring extreme points — the peak and the bottom. If some of the extreme points is defined already, the neighboring one should be located at a distance no less than the one specified by the variation range. This allows us to define extreme points regardless of a timeframe and a trend. The tool is perfectly suitable both for intraday trading and long-term investment. Let's consider its operation algorithm. First, let's visually define the extreme points using the same chart, though in the first chart, the variation range is 60 pips (Fig. 8), while in the second chart it is 30 pips (Fig. 9). Let's also assume that the first extreme point is already detected (point 1) and we are searching for the preceding ones. Fig. 8. Using the variation range of 60 pips

Fig. 9. Using the variation range of 30 pips The search for extreme points is performed from the end of the chart (from the point 1). In the first case, 4 extreme points were found in the displayed range, in the second case, there were 10 extreme points detected on the same interval. When increasing the variation range on a specified part of the chart, extreme points are not detected at all. Therefore, we should be realistic when selecting the extreme point search range and take the market volatility and timeframe into account. Here, the range is a number of bars, on which the search is performed.

Keeping in mind all that we mentioned above, let's introduce the iteration algorithm for searching for extreme points. Why iteration? The first peak should always be followed by the bottom, the second peak goes after it, etc. If the second peak is not found (the chart does not move upwards), the bottom's position is redefined, and it is moved farther and farther away on the time series. The first peak's position (as well as any other extreme point's one) can be corrected the same way. We should also discard the cases when the same bar is defined both as a peak and as a bottom. Of course, this approach requires a large amount of calculation. I advise applying it when searching for several extreme points. The smaller the number of points, the faster the program works. The calculation speed is also affected by a search range. This search is justified, since it allows you to define certain peaks and bottoms at the maximum impact of the most recent price fluctuations. If you need to find multiple extreme points, I recommend using ZigZag. 3.2 Indicator implementation The iteration algorithm code presented below uses a small number of iterations for better performance. This simplification does not cause significant loss of extreme point detection quality. The main incoming parameters — the range for searching extreme points and the variation range. input int bars= 500 ;

input double delta_points= 160 ;

input double first_extrem= 0.9 ;

input double reload_time= 5 ; The program body contains three nested loops necessary for defining four extreme points. Only the first bottom and related extreme points are defined in this part of the program. Defining the first peak and related extreme points is implemented in a similar way. double High [], Low [];

datetime Time [];



ArraySetAsSeries ( Low , true );

int copied1= CopyLow ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 ,bars+ 2 , Low );

ArraySetAsSeries ( High , true );

int copied2= CopyHigh ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 ,bars+ 2 , High );

ArraySetAsSeries ( Time , true );

int copied3= CopyTime ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 ,bars+ 2 , Time );



double delta=delta_points* Point ();



int j,k,l;

int j2,k2,l2;

double j1,k1,l1;

int min[ 6 ];

int max[ 6 ];



int mag1=bars;

int mag2=bars;

int mag3=bars;

int mag4=bars;



j1= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID )+( 1 -first_extrem)*delta_points* Point ();





j2= 0 ;



for (j= 0 ;j<= 15 ;j++)

{

min[ 1 ]=minimum(j2,bars,j1);





j2=min[ 1 ]+ 1 ;

j1= Low [min[ 1 ]]+delta;





k1= Low [min[ 1 ]];





k2=min[ 1 ];



for (k= 0 ;k<= 12 ;k++)

{

max[ 1 ]=maximum(k2,bars,k1);



k1= High [max[ 1 ]]-delta;





k2=max[ 1 ]+ 1 ;



l1= High [max[ 1 ]];



l2=max[ 1 ];

for (l= 0 ;l<= 10 ;l++)

{

min[ 2 ]=minimum(l2,bars,l1);



l1= Low [min[ 2 ]]+delta;





l2=min[ 2 ]+ 1 ;

max[ 2 ]=maximum(min[ 2 ],bars, Low [min[ 2 ]]);





if (max[ 1 ]>min[ 1 ] && min[ 1 ]> 0 && min[ 2 ]>max[ 1 ] && min[ 2 ]<max[ 2 ] && max[ 2 ]<mag4)



{

mag1=min[ 1 ];

mag2=max[ 1 ];

mag3=min[ 2 ];

mag4=max[ 2 ];

}

}

}

}

min[ 1 ]=mag1;

max[ 1 ]=mag2;

min[ 2 ]=mag3;

max[ 2 ]=mag4; Finding the nearest bar, the Low price of which is below the specified value (or the High price of which exceeds the specified value) is a quite simple task and is made into a separate function. int minimum( int a, int b, double price0)



{

double High [], Low [];

ArraySetAsSeries ( Low , true );

int copied4= CopyLow ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 ,bars+ 2 , Low );



int i,e;

e=bars;

double pr=price0-delta_points* Point ();

for (i=a;i<=b;i++)

{

if ( Low [i]<pr && Low [i]< Low [i+ 1 ])

{

e=i;

break ;

}

}



return (e);

}

int maximum( int a, int b, double price1)



{

double High [], Low [];

ArraySetAsSeries ( High , true );

int copied5= CopyHigh ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 ,bars+ 2 , High );



int i,e;

e=bars;

double pr1=price1+delta_points* Point ();

for (i=a;i<=b;i++)

{

if ( High [i]>pr1 && High [i]> High [i+ 1 ])

{

e=i;

break ;

}

}

return (e);

} The task of finding extreme points is solved but only at a first approximation. We should consider that the peak (located between the two bottoms) found using the algorithm may not be the highest one within the specified algorithm. Since the search started from the end of the chart, the position of peaks and bottoms should be clarified from the end for the first, second, third and subsequent extreme points. Verification and correction of the peak and bottom positions are made as separate functions. The implementation of the extreme points position clarification looks as follows: min[1]=check_min(min[1],max[1]);

max[1]=check_max(max[1],min[2]);

min[2]=check_min(min[2],max[2]);



int check_min(int a,int b)



{

double High[],Low[];

ArraySetAsSeries(Low,true);

int copied6=CopyLow(Symbol(),0,0,bars+1,Low);

int i,c;

c=a;

for(i=a+1;i<b;i++)

{

if(Low[i]<Low[a] && Low[i]<Low[c])

c=i;

}

return(c);

}

int check_max( int a, int b)



{

double High [], Low [];

ArraySetAsSeries ( High , true );

int copied7= CopyHigh ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 ,bars+ 1 , High );

int i,d;

d=a;

for (i=(a+ 1 );i<b;i++)

{

if ( High [i]> High [a] && High [i]> High [d])

d=i;

}

return (d);

} check_max(a,b)[],[];);copied7=(),,bars+);i,d;d=a;(i=(a+);i [a] &&[i]>[d])d=i;(d); If four extreme points are found, we need to clarify the positions of only the first three ones. The verification and correction function works within the range defined for the current extreme point using its own position and the position of the following extreme point. After the clarification, we can be sure that found extreme points correspond to the set criteria. After that, the search for the first peak is performed from the chart's end and the positions of the first peak and bottom are compared. As a result of performed calculations, we obtain the positions of the first extreme point and related extreme points that are closest to the chart's end. Let's dwell once again on finding the first extreme point. I have already offered to introduce the additional search ratio — fractional part from the variation range, for example 0.7. At the same time, its high values (0.8…0.9) allow us to accurately define the first extreme point with a slight delay, while its low values (0.1…0.25) decrease the delay to the minimum but the accuracy is seriously diminished in that case. Accordingly, the additional ratio value should be selected depending on the applied strategy. Detected peaks and bottoms are shown as arrows. The arrows display the extreme points coordinates (time series and High/Low price for a detected peak/bottom). Since this requires a lot of calculations, the program features the input parameter setting the interval used to re-calculate the indicator values. If no peaks and bottoms are found, the indicator generates an appropriate message. The implementation of the graphical display of extreme points looks as follows: if(min[1]<Max[1])

{

ObjectDelete(0,"id_1");

ObjectDelete(0,"id_2");

ObjectDelete(0,"id_3");

ObjectDelete(0,"id_4");

ObjectDelete(0,"id_5");

ObjectDelete(0,"id_6");



ObjectCreate(0,"id_1",OBJ_ARROW_UP,0,Time[min[1]],Low[min[1]]);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"id_1",OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_TOP);





ObjectCreate(0,"id_2",OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,0,Time[max[1]],High[max[1]]);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"id_2",OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_BOTTOM);





ObjectCreate(0,"id_3",OBJ_ARROW_UP,0,Time[min[2]],Low[min[2]]);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"id_3",OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_TOP);



}



if (min[ 1 ]>Max[ 1 ])

{

ObjectDelete ( 0 , "id_1" );

ObjectDelete ( 0 , "id_2" );

ObjectDelete ( 0 , "id_3" );

ObjectDelete ( 0 , "id_4" );

ObjectDelete ( 0 , "id_5" );

ObjectDelete ( 0 , "id_6" );



ObjectCreate ( 0 , "id_4" , OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , 0 , Time [Max[ 1 ]], High [Max[ 1 ]]);

ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "id_4" , OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM );





ObjectCreate ( 0 , "id_5" , OBJ_ARROW_UP , 0 , Time [Min[ 1 ]], Low [Min[ 1 ]]);

ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "id_5" , OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP );





ObjectCreate ( 0 , "id_6" , OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , 0 , Time [Max[ 2 ]], High [Max[ 2 ]]);

ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "id_6" , OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM );



}



if (min[ 1 ]==Max[ 1 ]) Alert ( "Within the specified range, " ,bars, " no bars and extreme points found" );

(min[]>Max[])););););););[Max[]],[Max[]]););[Min[]],[Min[]]););[Max[]],[Max[]]););(min[]==Max[]),bars,); When de-initializing the indicator, the objects defining peaks and bottoms are removed. The provided algorithms have been used to develop the custom indicator that searches for extreme points and highlights them on the chart (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. The indicator operation results: the variation range 120 pips (a), the variation range 160 pips (b) The obtained results are defined by the variation range. For the value of 120 pips and less (Fig. 10, a), the extreme points are located quite close to each other and the range size is of no great importance. For the value of 160 pips and more (Fig. 10, b), the extreme points are located far enough. This should be noted, when selecting the search range. In case of a flat market, the optimally selected range allows us to automatically find peaks and bottoms in case of a weak movement and sort out (skip) extreme points separated by very large time intervals. 3.3 The Expert Advisor implementing the divergence strategy between MACD histogram and prices



The provided algorithms can be implemented for a variety of strategies. The scale_factor indicator operation results are well-suited for working with graphical models, like head and shoulders, double top, double bottom, etc. They can be used in the strategies applying peaks and bottoms divergences for price charts and indicators. One of the examples is an Expert Advisor (EA) that follows the price chart and MACD histogram divergence strategy. This strategy is described in literature in details (see "Trading for a Living" by Alexander Elder).

According to the strategy, if the price goes upwards and forms a new peak above the previous one but the MACD peak is lower than the previous one, we have a sell signal.

If the price moves downwards forming a new bottom below the previous one but the MACD bottom is higher than the previous one, we have a buy signal.

The EA implementing this algorithm accurately detects the necessary peaks and bottoms according to the variation range primarily focusing on the latest changes on the price chart.