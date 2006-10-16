Watch how to download trading robots for free
NRTR WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 21311
Being one of indicators of group NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse), the NRTR WATR indicator is a dynamic price channel adapted by volatility.
The NRTR WATR represents blue and red cubes that show the stop level. They can also be used as break-through alerts. If the price breaks through a level, it is highly possible that this movement will continue.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9819
