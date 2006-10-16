Indicator SilverTrend rewritten by CrazyChart is an alerting system similar to indicators of ASCTrend.

Indicator SHI_Channel_true shows Barishpolts' dynamic moving channels in the chart in automated mode.

Point & Figure Charts (P&F) differ from normal price charts through that they fully ignore the time values and only show changes in prices.

The Expert Adviser 10 points 3 uses the histogram of the standard indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD.