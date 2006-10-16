CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NRTR WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
21311
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
NRTR_WATR.mq4 (4.36 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Being one of indicators of group NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse), the NRTR WATR indicator is a dynamic price channel adapted by volatility.

The NRTR WATR represents blue and red cubes that show the stop level. They can also be used as break-through alerts. If the price breaks through a level, it is highly possible that this movement will continue.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9819

SHI Channel true SHI Channel true

Indicator SHI_Channel_true shows Barishpolts' dynamic moving channels in the chart in automated mode.

SilverTrend Rewritten by CrazyChart SilverTrend Rewritten by CrazyChart

Indicator SilverTrend rewritten by CrazyChart is an alerting system similar to indicators of ASCTrend.

Point & Figure Charts Point & Figure Charts

Point & Figure Charts (P&F) differ from normal price charts through that they fully ignore the time values and only show changes in prices.

10 points 3 10 points 3

The Expert Adviser 10 points 3 uses the histogram of the standard indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD.