Real author: Andy Ismail

Semaphore signal indicator based on the price action strategy looking for the strongest intraday trend, which can notify about trend change by generating an alert, sending an email or a push notification to a mobile device.

input int iPeriod= 3 ; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and was published in CodeBase on 04.01.2016.

Fig1. The Alpha Trend Spotter Price_Action indicator