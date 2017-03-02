CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Alpha Trend Spotter Price Action - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13183
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: Andy Ismail

Semaphore signal indicator based on the price action strategy looking for the strongest intraday trend, which can notify about trend change by generating an alert, sending an email or a push notification to a mobile device.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input int iPeriod=3;
input uint NumberofBar=1;    //Bar number to generate a signal
input bool SoundON=true;     //Enable alert
input uint NumberofAlerts=2; //Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;    //Enable notification about signal by an email
input bool PushON=false;     //Enable notification about signal by push

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and was published in CodeBase on 04.01.2016.

Fig1. The Alpha Trend Spotter Price_Action indicator

Fig1. The Alpha Trend Spotter Price_Action indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17454

aChartsAndMW5Class aChartsAndMW5Class

The class allows to easily determine from your MQL5 programs any changes in the Market Watch window (change of symbol sorting, adding, deleting a symbol or a set of symbols), as well as opening and closure of charts, and the availability of the one click trading option on the current chart, on which the program is running.

SilverTrend v3 SilverTrend v3

SilverTrend v3 - trading based on the analysis of the High, Low and Close prices of bars.

Exp_TDI-2_ReOpen Exp_TDI-2_ReOpen

The Exp_TDI-2_ReOpen trading system based on the intersection of TDI-2 indicator lines, with adding to trend-following positions.

RSICandleKeltner RSICandleKeltner

The RSI indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to RSI averaging.