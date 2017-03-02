Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Alpha Trend Spotter Price Action - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 13183
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Andy Ismail
Semaphore signal indicator based on the price action strategy looking for the strongest intraday trend, which can notify about trend change by generating an alert, sending an email or a push notification to a mobile device.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int iPeriod=3; input uint NumberofBar=1; //Bar number to generate a signal input bool SoundON=true; //Enable alert input uint NumberofAlerts=2; //Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; //Enable notification about signal by an email input bool PushON=false; //Enable notification about signal by push
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and was published in CodeBase on 04.01.2016.
Fig1. The Alpha Trend Spotter Price_Action indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17454
The class allows to easily determine from your MQL5 programs any changes in the Market Watch window (change of symbol sorting, adding, deleting a symbol or a set of symbols), as well as opening and closure of charts, and the availability of the one click trading option on the current chart, on which the program is running.SilverTrend v3
SilverTrend v3 - trading based on the analysis of the High, Low and Close prices of bars.
The Exp_TDI-2_ReOpen trading system based on the intersection of TDI-2 indicator lines, with adding to trend-following positions.RSICandleKeltner
The RSI indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to RSI averaging.