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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 9108
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Rashid Umarov, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The indicator is derived from the NRTR indicator. The new candlestick coloring provides a more convenient visualization.
NRTR GATOR
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17272
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