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Indicators

NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rosh | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9108
Rating:
(24)
Published:
NRTR_GATOR.mq5 (30.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of the idea — Rashid Umarovauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.   

The indicator is derived from the NRTR indicator. The new candlestick coloring provides a more convenient visualization.

NRTR GATOR

NRTR GATOR 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17272

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