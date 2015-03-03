Something to Read - Forex Price Action Scalping: an in-depth look into the field of professional scalping

by Bob Volman

Forex Price Action Scalping provides a unique look into the field of professional scalping. Packed with countless charts, this extensive guide on intraday tactics takes the reader straight into the heart of short-term speculation. The book is written to accommodate all aspiring traders who aim to go professional and who want to prepare themselves as thoroughly as possible for the task ahead. Few books have been published, if any, that take the matter of scalping to such a fine and detailed level as does Forex Price Action Scalping. Hundreds of setups, entries and exits (all to the pip) and price action principles are discussed in full detail, along with the notorious issues on the psychological side of the job, as well as the highly important but often overlooked aspects of clever accounting. The book, counting 358 pages, opens up a wealth of information and shares insights and techniques that are simply invaluable to any scalper who is serious about his trading.



"Bob Volman (1961) is an independent trader working solely for his own account. A price action scalper for many years, he was asked to bundle all his knowledge and craftsmanship into an all-inclusive guide on intraday tactics. Forex Price Action Scalping is the long-awaited result. PUBLISHER'S NOTE: On youtube several obscure videos, posted by commercial vendors, falsely claim affiliation with the book and the author. We sharply condemn these practices. For those who want to know more about the book, free excerpts (pdf) are available for download at: www.infoFPAS.wordpress.com "

