Moving Average Ribbon
Some more fooling around ...
A variation
Even simpler (code:))
Just check "Chart on foreground" option in properties
Files:
ma_ribon_filled.gif 13 kb
ma_ribbon_filled.mq4 3 kb
Files:
simple.gif 26 kb
THANK YOU VERY MUCH MLADEN !!!
Cool
I think this deserves a separated thread
It beautifull mladen!! great
Is this any different from any other MA crossover?
et_phonehome_2:
Is this any different from any other MA crossover?
Is this any different from any other MA crossover?
I think it still the same but this will make your mind clearly about trend,red filled downtrend green filled uptrend
Mladen,can this idea apply to Bollingerband and Envelopes?
Cool MA cross mladen! Great job, thanks for sharing your work.
mladen:
Don't you just love when they tell us about "randomness" and "unpredictability"
Don't you just love when they tell us about "randomness" and "unpredictability"
Really nice work mladen,
I am using settings MA1Period 5 and MA2Period 10 on a 1hr chart.
Xard777
agree
darkkiller:
It beautifull mladen!! great
It beautifull mladen!! great
totally agree, thx mladen
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Saw this idea (original idea from Jose Silva - Metastock)
Colored it up and somewhat changed the logic (simple, simple, simple...:)