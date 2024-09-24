Moving Average Ribbon

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Saw this idea (original idea from Jose Silva - Metastock)

Colored it up and somewhat changed the logic (simple, simple, simple...:)


Files:
ma_ribon.gif  17 kb
ma_ribbon.mq4  3 kb
 

Some more fooling around ...

A variation

Even simpler (code:))

Just check "Chart on foreground" option in properties


 

...

Don't you just love when they tell us about "randomness" and "unpredictability"

Files:
simple.gif  26 kb
 

THANK YOU VERY MUCH MLADEN !!!

 

Cool

I think this deserves a separated thread

[Deleted]  

It beautifull mladen!! great

 

Is this any different from any other MA crossover?

[Deleted]  
et_phonehome_2:
Is this any different from any other MA crossover?

I think it still the same but this will make your mind clearly about trend,red filled downtrend green filled uptrend

Mladen,can this idea apply to Bollingerband and Envelopes?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum

 

Cool MA cross mladen! Great job, thanks for sharing your work.

 
mladen:
Don't you just love when they tell us about "randomness" and "unpredictability"

Really nice work mladen,

I am using settings MA1Period 5 and MA2Period 10 on a 1hr chart.

Xard777

 

agree

darkkiller:
It beautifull mladen!! great

totally agree, thx mladen

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