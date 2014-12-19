ASCTREND SYSTEM - Free To Downloads, Trading Results, New Tools and Discussion
Trading Strategies

19 December 2014, 15:11
Sergey Golubev
ASCTREND SYSTEM

 

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.



Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator



First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 




BRAINTRADING SYSTEM



How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow
#Brainwashing, asctrend, braintrend, AlgoTrading