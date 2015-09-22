MetaTrader 4 / Examples
Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Price Action. Automating the Engulfing Pattern Trading Strategy

Price Action. Automating the Engulfing Pattern Trading Strategy

MetaTrader 4Examples |
125 207 19
Dmitry Iglakov
Dmitry Iglakov

Introduction

All Forex traders come across the Price Action at some point. This is not a mere chart analysis technique but the entire system for defining the possible future price movement direction. In this article, we will analyze the Engulfing pattern and create an Expert Advisor which will follow this pattern and make relevant trading decisions based on it.

We have previously examined the automated trading with Price Action patterns, namely the Inside Bar trading, in the article Price Action. Automating the Inside Bar Trading Strategy.


Rules of the Engulfing Pattern

The Engulfing pattern is when the body and shadows of a bar completely engulf the body and shadows of the previous bar. There are two types of patterns available:

  • BUOVB — Bullish Outside Vertical Bar;
  • BEOVB — Bearish Outside Vertical Bar.

Fig. 1. Types of pattern shown on the chart

Fig. 1. Types of pattern shown on the chart

Let's have a closer look at this pattern.

BUOVB. The chart shows that the High of the outside bar is above the High of the previous bar, and the Low of the outside bar is below the Low of the previous one.

BEOVB. This pattern can also be easily identified on the chart. The High of the outside bar is above the High of the previous bar, and the Low of the outside bar is below the Low of the previous bar.

Their differences are that each pattern gives a clear understanding of the possible directions of the market.

Fig. 2. Structure of the pattern

Fig. 2. Structure of the pattern

Rules of the Engulfing pattern:

  • It is required to operate with this pattern on higher timeframes: H4, D1.
  • For more refined entry, additional elements of graphical analysis should be applied, such as trend lines, support/resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, other Price Action patterns, etc.
  • Use pending orders to avoid premature or false market entries.
  • Patterns repeated in flat trading should not be used as a signal for entering the market.


Establishing Entry Points for "BUOVB", Placing Stop Orders

Fig. 3. Setting Buy Stop and stop orders

Fig. 3. Setting Buy Stop and stop orders

We will analyze the entry rules and stop orders placement for BUOVB (bullish outside vertical bar) using the example above:

  1. We set Buy Stop pending order at a price slightly above the High price (by few points, for confirmation) of the outside bar.
  2. Stop Loss level is set below the Low price of the outside bar.
  3. And Take Profit level is set before it reaches the next resistance level.


Establishing Entry Points for "BEOVB", Placing Stop Orders

Fig. 4. Setting Sell Stop and stop orders

Fig. 4. Setting Sell Stop and stop orders

Let's examine the rules for entry and placement of stop orders for BEOVB (bearish outside vertical bar) from the example above:

  1. We place the pending Sell Stop order at a price below the Low price (by few points, for confirmation) of an outside bar.
  2. The Stop Loss level is set above the High price of the outside bar.
  3. The Take Profit level is set before it reaches the next support level.


Creating an Expert Advisor for Trading the Engulfing Pattern

We reviewed the Engulfing pattern, learned how to enter the market safely, and also determined the levels of stop orders to limit losses or lock in profits.

Next we will try to implement the algorithms of an Expert Advisor and automate the Engulfing trading pattern.

We open MetaEditor from the MetaTrader 4 terminal and create a new Expert Advisor (we will not go into details about creating Expert Advisors, as there is enough information available on the website). At the creation stage we leave all parameters blank. You can name them however you like. Eventually, you should get the following results:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BEOVB_BUOVB_Bar.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry. |
//|                                               cjdmitri@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry."
#property link      "cjdmitri@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Converting the Pattern into MQL4 Algorithm

After creating an Expert Advisor we must define the Engulfing pattern after a candle is closed. For this purpose, we introduce new variables and assign values ​​to them. See the code below:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BEOVB_BUOVB_Bar.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry. |
//|                                               cjdmitri@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry."
#property link      "cjdmitri@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

double open1,//first candle Open price
open2,      //second candle Open price
close1,     //first candle Close price
close2,     //second candle Close price
low1,       //first candle Low price
low2,       //second candle Low price
high1,      //first candle High price
high2;      //second candle High price
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- define prices of necessary bars
   open1        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   open2        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   close1       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   close2       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   low1         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   low2         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   high1        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   high2        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

We find both types of the Engulfing pattern:

void OnTick()
  {
//--- define prices of necessary bars
   open1        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   open2        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   close1       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   close2       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   low1         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   low2         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   high1        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   high2        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
//--- Finding bearish pattern BEOVB
   if(low1 < low2 &&// First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&// First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 < open2 &&	//First bar's Close price is below second bar's Open
      open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar
      open2 < close2)	//Second bar is a bullish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bearish bar
     }

The same way we find a bullish pattern:

//--- Finding bullish pattern BUOVB
   if(low1 < low2 &&// First bar's Low is below second bar's Low 
      high1 > high2 &&// First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 > open2 && //First bar's Close price is higher than second bar's Open
      open1 < close1 && //First bar is a bullish bar
      open2 > close2)   //Second bar is a bearish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bullish bar 
     }
  • We create customizable variables: stop orders, slippage, order expiration time, EA magic number, trading lot. Stop loss can be omitted, as it will be set according to the pattern rules.
  • We introduce local variables to convert variables into a normal form.
  • Furthermore, we bear in mind that stop orders are set at a certain distance from the bar's price values. In order to implement that, we add the Interval variable responsible for the interval between High/Low prices of bars and stop order levels, as well as pending order levels.
  • We enter the variable timeBUOVB_BEOVB to prevent re-opening the order on this pattern.
  • We enter the variable bar1size to check whether the outside bar is big enough. Thus, we can assume that the current market is not flat.

As a result, we obtain the following code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BEOVB_BUOVB_bar.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry. |
//|                                               cjdmitri@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry."
#property link      "cjdmitri@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

extern int     interval          = 25;                               //Interval
extern double  lot               = 0.1;                              //Lot Size
extern int     TP                = 400;                              //Take Profit
extern int     magic             = 962231;                           //Magic number
extern int     slippage          = 2;                                //Slippage
extern int     ExpDate           = 48;                               //Expiration Hour Order
extern int     bar1size          = 900;                              //Bar 1 Size

double buyPrice,//define BuyStop setting price
buyTP,      //Take Profit BuyStop
buySL,      //Stop Loss BuyStop
sellPrice,  //define SellStop setting price
sellTP,     //Take Profit SellStop
sellSL;     //Stop Loss SellStop

double open1,//first candle Open price
open2,    //second candle Open price
close1,   //first candle Close price
close2,   //second candle Close price
low1,     //first candle Low price
low2,     //second candle Low price
high1,    //first candle High price
high2;    //second candle High price

datetime _ExpDate =0; // local variable for defining pending orders expiration time
double _bar1size;// local variable required to avoid a flat market
datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB;// time of a bar when pattern orders were opened, to avoid re-opening
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   double   _bid = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_BID), Digits); // define Low price 
   double   _ask     = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK), Digits); //define High price
   double   _point   = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT);
//--- define prices of necessary bars
   open1        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   open2        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   close1       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   close2       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   low1         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   low2         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   high1        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   high2        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
//---
   _bar1size=NormalizeDouble(((high1-low1)/_point),0);
//--- Finding bearish pattern BEOVB
   if(timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1) && //orders are not yet opened for this pattern 
      _bar1size > bar1size && //first bar is big enough, so the market is not flat
      low1 < low2 &&//First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&//First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 < open2 && //First bar's Сlose price is lower than second bar's Open price
      open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar
      open2 < close2)   //Second bar is a bullish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bearish bar
      timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1); // indicate that orders are already placed on this pattern
     }
//--- Finding bullish pattern BUOVB
   if(timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1) && //orders are not yet opened for this pattern 
      _bar1size > bar1size && //first bar is big enough not to consider a flat market
      low1 < low2 &&//First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&//First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 > open2 && //First bar's Close price is higher than second bar's Open price
      open1 < close1 && //First bar is a bullish bar
      open2 > close2)   //Second bar is a bearish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bullish bar 
      timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1); // indicate that orders are already placed on this pattern
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Defining Stop Order Levels

We have fulfilled all the conditions and found high-quality patterns. Now it is necessary to set the stop order levels, pending order prices, as well as orders expiration date for each pattern.

Let's add the following code to the OnTick() function body:

//--- Define prices for placing orders and stop orders
   buyPrice =NormalizeDouble(high1 + interval * _point,Digits); //define a price of order placing with intervals
   buySL =NormalizeDouble(low1-interval * _point,Digits); //define stop-loss with an interval
   buyTP =NormalizeDouble(buyPrice + TP * _point,Digits); //define take profit
   _ExpDate =TimeCurrent() + ExpDate*60*60; //pending order expiration time calculation
//--- We also calculate sell orders 
   sellPrice=NormalizeDouble(low1-interval*_point,Digits);
   sellSL=NormalizeDouble(high1+interval*_point,Digits);
   sellTP=NormalizeDouble(sellPrice-TP*_point,Digits);


Correction of Execution Errors

If you have ever engaged in the development of Expert Advisors, you probably know that errors often occur when closing and setting orders, including waiting time, incorrect stops, etc. To eliminate such errors, we should write a separate function with a small built-in handler of basic errors.

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function opens or sets an order                                                                                  |
//| symbol      - symbol, at which a deal is performed.                                                                  |
//| cmd         - a deal (may be equal to any of the deal values).                                                       |
//| volume      - amount of lots.                                                                                        |
//| price       - Open price.                                                                                            |
//| slippage    - maximum price deviation for market buy or sell orders.                                                 |
//| stoploss    - position close price when an unprofitability level is reached (0 if there is no unprofitability level).|
//| takeprofit  - position close price when a profitability level is reached (0 if there is no profitability level).     |
//| comment     - order comment. The last part of comment can be changed by the trade server.                            |
//| magic       - order magic number. It can be used as a user-defined ID.                                               |
//| expiration  - pending order expiration time.                                                                         |
//| arrow_color - open arrow color on a chart. If the parameter is absent or equal to CLR_NONE,                          |
//|               the open arrow is not displayed on a chart.                                                            |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OrderOpenF(string     OO_symbol,
               int        OO_cmd,
               double     OO_volume,
               double     OO_price,
               int        OO_slippage,
               double     OO_stoploss,
               double     OO_takeprofit,
               string     OO_comment,
               int        OO_magic,
               datetime   OO_expiration,
               color      OO_arrow_color)
  {
   int result = -1;// result of opening an order
   int Error = 0; // error when opening an order
   int attempt = 0; // amount of performed attempts 
   int attemptMax = 3; // maximum amount of attempts
   bool exit_loop = false; // exit the loop
   string lang =TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE);// trading terminal language for defining the language of the messages
   double stopllvl =NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL) * MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_POINT),Digits);// minimum stop loss/take profit level, in points
                                                                                                                     //the module provides safe order opening
//--- checking stop orders for buying
   if(OO_cmd==OP_BUY || OO_cmd==OP_BUYLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_BUYSTOP)
     {
      double tp = (OO_takeprofit - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT);
      double sl = (OO_price - OO_stoploss)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT);
      if(tp>0 && tp<=stopllvl)
        {
         OO_takeprofit=OO_price+stopllvl+2*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT);
        }
      if(sl>0 && sl<=stopllvl)
        {
         OO_stoploss=OO_price -(stopllvl+2*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT));
        }
     }
//--- checking stop orders for selling
   if(OO_cmd==OP_SELL || OO_cmd==OP_SELLLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_SELLSTOP)
     {
      double tp = (OO_price - OO_takeprofit)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT);
      double sl = (OO_stoploss - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT);
      if(tp>0 && tp<=stopllvl)
        {
         OO_takeprofit=OO_price -(stopllvl+2*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT));
        }
      if(sl>0 && sl<=stopllvl)
        {
         OO_stoploss=OO_price+stopllvl+2*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT);
        }
     }
//--- while loop
   while(!exit_loop)
     {
      result=OrderSend(OO_symbol,OO_cmd,OO_volume,OO_price,OO_slippage,OO_stoploss,OO_takeprofit,OO_comment,OO_magic,OO_expiration,OO_arrow_color); //attempt to open an order using the specified parameters
      //--- if there is an error when opening an order
      if(result<0)
        {
         Error = GetLastError();                                     //assign a code to an error
         switch(Error)                                               //error enumeration
           {                                                         //order closing error enumeration and an attempt to fix them
            case  2:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(3000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;                                         //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case  3:
               RefreshRates();
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch   
            case  4:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(3000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case  5:
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch   
            case  6:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(5000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case  8:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(7000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case 64:
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 65:
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 128:
               Sleep(3000);
               RefreshRates();
               continue;                                             //exit switch
            case 129:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  Sleep(3000);                                       //3 seconds of delay
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //reset the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case 130:
               exit_loop=true;                                       //exit while
               break;
            case 131:
               exit_loop = true;                                     //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 132:
               Sleep(10000);                                         //sleep for 10 seconds
               RefreshRates();                                       //update data
               //exit_loop = true;                                   //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 133:
               exit_loop=true;                                       //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 134:
               exit_loop=true;                                       //exit while
               break;                                                //exit switch
            case 135:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //set the number of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case 136:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;                                 //define one more attempt
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt = 0;                                       //set the amount of attempts to zero 
                  exit_loop = true;                                  //exit while
                  break;                                             //exit switch
                 }
            case 137:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;
                  Sleep(2000);
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;
                  exit_loop=true;
                  break;
                 }
            case 138:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;
                  Sleep(1000);
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;
                  exit_loop=true;
                  break;
                 }
            case 139:
               exit_loop=true;
               break;
            case 141:
               Sleep(5000);
               exit_loop=true;
               break;
            case 145:
               exit_loop=true;
               break;
            case 146:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;
                  Sleep(2000);
                  RefreshRates();
                  break;
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;
                  exit_loop=true;
                  break;
                 }
            case 147:
               if(attempt<attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=attempt+1;
                  OO_expiration=0;
                  break;
                 }
               if(attempt==attemptMax)
                 {
                  attempt=0;
                  exit_loop=true;
                  break;
                 }
            case 148:
               exit_loop=true;
               break;
            default:
               Print("Error: ",Error);
               exit_loop=true; //exit while 
               break;          //other options 
           }
        }
      //--- if no errors detected
      else
        {
         if(lang == "Russian") {Print("Ордер успешно открыт. ", result);}
         if(lang == "English") {Print("The order is successfully opened.", result);}
         Error = 0;                                //reset the error code to zero
         break;                                    //exit while
         //errorCount =0;                          //reset the amount of attempts to zero
        }
     }
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

As a result, we obtain the following code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              BEOVB_BUOVB_bar.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry. |
//|                                               cjdmitri@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry."
#property link      "cjdmitri@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

extern int     interval          = 25;                               //Interval
extern double  lot               = 0.1;                              //Lot Size
extern int     TP                = 400;                              //Take Profit
extern int     magic             = 962231;                           //Magic number
extern int     slippage          = 2;                                //Slippage
extern int     ExpDate           = 48;                               //Expiration Hour Order
extern int     bar1size          = 900;                              //Bar 1 Size

double buyPrice,//define BuyStop price
buyTP,      //Take Profit BuyStop
buySL,      //Stop Loss BuyStop
sellPrice,  //define SellStop price
sellTP,     //Take Profit SellStop
sellSL;     //Stop Loss SellStop

double open1,//first candle Open price
open2,    //second candle Open price
close1,   //first candle Close price
close2,   //second candle Close price
low1,     //first candle Low price
low2,     //second candle Low price
high1,    //first candle High price
high2;    //second candle High price

datetime _ExpDate =0; // local variable for defining pending orders expiration time
double _bar1size;// local variable required to avoid a flat market
datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB;// time of a bar when pattern orders were opened, to avoid re-opening
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   double   _bid = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_BID), Digits); // define Low price 
   double   _ask     = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK), Digits); //define High price
   double   _point   = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT);
//--- define prices of necessary bars
   open1        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   open2        = NormalizeDouble(iOpen(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   close1       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   close2       = NormalizeDouble(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   low1         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   low2         = NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   high1        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 1), Digits);
   high2        = NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), 2), Digits);
   
//--- Define prices for placing orders and stop orders
   buyPrice =NormalizeDouble(high1 + interval * _point,Digits); //define a price of order placing with intervals
   buySL =NormalizeDouble(low1-interval * _point,Digits); //define stop loss with an interval
   buyTP =NormalizeDouble(buyPrice + TP * _point,Digits); //define take profit
   _ExpDate =TimeCurrent() + ExpDate*60*60; //pending order expiration time calculation
//--- We also calculate sell orders 
   sellPrice=NormalizeDouble(low1-interval*_point,Digits);
   sellSL=NormalizeDouble(high1+interval*_point,Digits);
   sellTP=NormalizeDouble(sellPrice-TP*_point,Digits);
//---
   _bar1size=NormalizeDouble(((high1-low1)/_point),0);
//--- Finding bearish pattern BEOVB
   if(timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1) && //orders are not yet opened for this pattern 
      _bar1size > bar1size && //first bar is big enough, so the market is not flat
      low1 < low2 &&//First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&//First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 < open2 && //First bar's Close price is lower than second bar's Open price
      open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar
      open2 < close2)   //Second bar is a bullish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bearish bar
      OrderOpenF(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,sellPrice,slippage,sellSL,sellTP,NULL,magic,_ExpDate,Blue);
      timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1); //indicate that orders are already placed on this pattern
     }
//--- Finding bullish pattern BUOVB
   if(timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1) && //orders are not yet opened for this pattern 
      _bar1size > bar1size && //first bar is big enough, so the market is not flat
      low1 < low2 &&//First bar's Low is below second bar's Low
      high1 > high2 &&//First bar's High is above second bar's High
      close1 > open2 && //First bar's Close price is higher than second bar's Open price
      open1 < close1 && //First bar is a bullish bar
      open2 > close2)   //Second bar is a bearish bar
     {
      //--- we have described all conditions indicating that the first bar completely engulfs the second bar and is a bullish bar 
      OrderOpenF(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,lot,buyPrice,slippage,buySL,buyTP,NULL,magic,_ExpDate,Blue);
      timeBUOVB_BEOVB = iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1); //indicate that orders are already placed on this pattern
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Now, let's perform the compilation and check for error messages in the log.


Testing the Expert Advisor

It is time to test our Expert Advisor. Let's launch the Strategy Tester and set the input parameters.

Fig. 5. Input Parameters for Testing

Fig. 5. Input Parameters for Testing

  1. Choose a currency pair for testing. I chose EURAUD.
  2. Make sure to set "Every tick" mode and define that testing is to be performed on history data. I have selected the entire year of 2014.
  3. Set D1 timeframe.
  4. Launch the test.
  5. After the test is complete, check the log. As we can see, no execution errors have occurred in the process.

Fig. 6. Setting up testing conditions

Fig. 6. Setting up testing conditions

Below is the EA testing journal:

Fig. 7. Expert Advisor testing journal

Fig. 7. Expert Advisor testing journal

Make sure there are no mistakes and optimize the EA.


Optimization

I have selected the following parameters for optimization:

Fig. 8. Optimization parameters

Fig. 8. Optimization parameters


Fig. 9. Optimization settings

Fig. 9. Optimization settings

Thus, as a result of optimization and testing, we now have the ready-to-use robot.


Optimization and Testing Results

After the optimization of the most popular currency pairs, we obtain the following results:

Currency pair Net profit Profit factor Drawdown (%) Gross Profit  Gross loss 
EURAUD 523.90$ 3.70 2.13  727,98$ 196.86$
USDCHF 454.19$ - 2.25  454.19$ 0.00$
GBPUSD 638.71$ - 1.50  638.71$ 0.00$
EURUSD 638.86$ - 1.85  638.86$ 0.00$
USDJPY 423.85$ 5.15 2.36  525.51$ 102.08$
USDCAD 198.82$ 2.41 2.74  379.08$ 180.26$
AUDUSD 136.14$ 1.67 2.39  339.26$ 203.12$

 Table 1. Optimization results

More detailed testing results were achieved on the currency pair EURAUD:

Fig. 10. Testing results

Fig. 10. Testing results


Fig. 11. Testing results chart

Fig. 11. Testing results chart


Conclusion

  1. In this article, we have created an Expert Advisor trading the Engulfing pattern.
  2. We made sure that Price Action patterns can work even with no additional market entry filters.
  3. No tricks (like Martingale or averaging) have been used.
  4. The drawdown has been minimized through the correct setting of the stop orders.
  5. No technical indicators have been used. The EA was based solely on reading a "bare" chart.

Thank you for reading, and I hope you find this article helpful.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1946

Attached files |
Download ZIP
beovb_buovb_bar.mq4 (40.66 KB)

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

Other articles by this author

Last comments | Go to discussion (19)
Saeid Reza Bahman Abadi
Saeid Reza Bahman Abadi | 2 Apr 2018 at 18:54
Tim Leoritzson:
Good job on this EA Dmitry..I have been testing this EA on demo account for about a month now and results are quite good..But I have suggestion if you dont mind..I think it will be a good idea to add trailing stop feature to this EA so that we can let our winners run and cut losses short.Thank you for sharing this good EA.

this don,t work in demo account?

i can,t test it!

Forex Crawler
Forex Crawler | 22 Jul 2018 at 15:05
This is mql4 file and running in mql5 editor, it gives a lot of errors. I am using MT5, so if you can guide me how i can test the strategy on MT5
Ahmed Ramzy
Ahmed Ramzy | 9 Sep 2018 at 22:43
I believe there are multiple factors needs to consider when you trade price action technic. doing EA for price action it will not work while you have to consider expected and unexpected news, moreover, the false alerts that be very obvious in support and resistance level and the auto system would not be able to detect that.
Enrique Valderrama
Enrique Valderrama | 13 Sep 2024 at 02:52

Hello good evening, how do I download this EA?

Juvenille Emperor Limited
Eleni Anna Branou | 13 Sep 2024 at 10:08
Enrique Valderrama #:

Hello good evening, how do I download this EA?

Read the article on the first post.

Drawing Resistance and Support Levels Using MQL5 Drawing Resistance and Support Levels Using MQL5
This article describes a method of finding four extremum points for drawing support and resistance levels based on them. In order to find extremums on a chart of a currency pair, RSI indicator is used. To give an example, we have provided an indicator code that displays support and resistance levels.
How to Develop a Profitable Trading Strategy How to Develop a Profitable Trading Strategy
This article provides an answer to the question: "Is it possible to formulate an automated trading strategy based on history data with neural networks?".
How to Secure Your Expert Advisor While Trading on the Moscow Exchange How to Secure Your Expert Advisor While Trading on the Moscow Exchange
The article delves into the trading methods ensuring the security of trading operations at the stock and low-liquidity markets through the example of Moscow Exchange's Derivatives Market. It brings practical approach to the trading theory described in the article "Principles of Exchange Pricing through the Example of Moscow Exchange's Derivatives Market".
An Introduction to Fuzzy Logic An Introduction to Fuzzy Logic
Fuzzy logic expands our boundaries of mathematical logic and set theory. This article reveals the basic principles of fuzzy logic as well as describes two fuzzy inference systems using Mamdani-type and Sugeno-type models. The examples provided will describe implementation of fuzzy models based on these two systems using the FuzzyNet library for MQL5.