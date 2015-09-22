Price Action. Automating the Engulfing Pattern Trading Strategy

Introduction

All Forex traders come across the Price Action at some point. This is not a mere chart analysis technique but the entire system for defining the possible future price movement direction. In this article, we will analyze the Engulfing pattern and create an Expert Advisor which will follow this pattern and make relevant trading decisions based on it.

We have previously examined the automated trading with Price Action patterns, namely the Inside Bar trading, in the article Price Action. Automating the Inside Bar Trading Strategy.



Rules of the Engulfing Pattern

The Engulfing pattern is when the body and shadows of a bar completely engulf the body and shadows of the previous bar. There are two types of patterns available:

BUOVB — Bullish Outside Vertical Bar;

BEOVB — Bearish Outside Vertical Bar.





Fig. 1. Types of pattern shown on the chart

Let's have a closer look at this pattern.

BUOVB. The chart shows that the High of the outside bar is above the High of the previous bar, and the Low of the outside bar is below the Low of the previous one.

BEOVB. This pattern can also be easily identified on the chart. The High of the outside bar is above the High of the previous bar, and the Low of the outside bar is below the Low of the previous bar.

Their differences are that each pattern gives a clear understanding of the possible directions of the market.





Fig. 2. Structure of the pattern

It is required to operate with this pattern on higher timeframes: H4, D1.

For more refined entry, additional elements of graphical analysis should be applied, such as trend lines, support/resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, other Price Action patterns, etc.

Use pending orders to avoid premature or false market entries.

Patterns repeated in flat trading should not be used as a signal for entering the market.





Establishing Entry Points for "BUOVB", Placing Stop Orders





Fig. 3. Setting Buy Stop and stop orders

We will analyze the entry rules and stop orders placement for BUOVB (bullish outside vertical bar) using the example above:

We set Buy Stop pending order at a price slightly above the High price (by few points, for confirmation) of the outside bar. Stop Loss level is set below the Low price of the outside bar. And Take Profit level is set before it reaches the next resistance level.





Establishing Entry Points for "BEOVB", Placing Stop Orders





Fig. 4. Setting Sell Stop and stop orders

Let's examine the rules for entry and placement of stop orders for BEOVB (bearish outside vertical bar) from the example above:

We place the pending Sell Stop order at a price below the Low price (by few points, for confirmation) of an outside bar. The Stop Loss level is set above the High price of the outside bar. The Take Profit level is set before it reaches the next support level.



Creating an Expert Advisor for Trading the Engulfing Pattern

We reviewed the Engulfing pattern, learned how to enter the market safely, and also determined the levels of stop orders to limit losses or lock in profits.

Next we will try to implement the algorithms of an Expert Advisor and automate the Engulfing trading pattern.

We open MetaEditor from the MetaTrader 4 terminal and create a new Expert Advisor (we will not go into details about creating Expert Advisors, as there is enough information available on the website). At the creation stage we leave all parameters blank. You can name them however you like. Eventually, you should get the following results:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }





Converting the Pattern into MQL4 Algorithm

After creating an Expert Advisor we must define the Engulfing pattern after a candle is closed. For this purpose, we introduce new variables and assign values ​​to them. See the code below:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); }

We find both types of the Engulfing pattern:

void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); if (low1 < low2 && // First bar's Low is below second bar's Low high1 > high2 && // First bar's High is above second bar's High close1 < open2 && //First bar's Close price is below second bar's Open open1 > close1 && //First bar is a bearish bar open2 < close2) //Second bar is a bullish bar { }

The same way we find a bullish pattern:

if (low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { }

We create customizable variables: stop orders, slippage, order expiration time, EA magic number, trading lot. Stop loss can be omitted, as it will be set according to the pattern rules.

We introduce local variables to convert variables into a normal form.

Furthermore, we bear in mind that stop orders are set at a certain distance from the bar's price values. In order to implement that, we add the Interval variable responsible for the interval between High/Low prices of bars and stop order levels, as well as pending order levels.

variable responsible for the interval between High/Low prices of bars and stop order levels, as well as pending order levels. We enter the variable timeBUOVB_BEOVB to prevent re-opening the order on this pattern.

to prevent re-opening the order on this pattern. We enter the variable bar1size to check whether the outside bar is big enough. Thus, we can assume that the current market is not flat.

As a result, we obtain the following code:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 25 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 400 ; extern int magic = 962231 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar1size = 900 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate = 0 ; double _bar1size; datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); _bar1size= NormalizeDouble (((high1-low1)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 < open2 && open1 > close1 && open2 < close2) { timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }





Defining Stop Order Levels

We have fulfilled all the conditions and found high-quality patterns. Now it is necessary to set the stop order levels, pending order prices, as well as orders expiration date for each pattern.

Let's add the following code to the OnTick() function body:

buyPrice = NormalizeDouble (high1 + interval * _point, Digits ); buySL = NormalizeDouble (low1-interval * _point, Digits ); buyTP = NormalizeDouble (buyPrice + TP * _point, Digits ); _ExpDate = TimeCurrent () + ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low1-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high1+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits );



Correction of Execution Errors

If you have ever engaged in the development of Expert Advisors, you probably know that errors often occur when closing and setting orders, including waiting time, incorrect stops, etc. To eliminate such errors, we should write a separate function with a small built-in handler of basic errors.

int OrderOpenF( string OO_symbol, int OO_cmd, double OO_volume, double OO_price, int OO_slippage, double OO_stoploss, double OO_takeprofit, string OO_comment, int OO_magic, datetime OO_expiration, color OO_arrow_color) { int result = - 1 ; int Error = 0 ; int attempt = 0 ; int attemptMax = 3 ; bool exit_loop = false ; string lang = TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE ); double stopllvl = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL) * MarketInfo (OO_symbol, MODE_POINT), Digits ); if (OO_cmd==OP_BUY || OO_cmd==OP_BUYLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_BUYSTOP) { double tp = (OO_takeprofit - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_price - OO_stoploss)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } } if (OO_cmd==OP_SELL || OO_cmd==OP_SELLLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_SELLSTOP) { double tp = (OO_price - OO_takeprofit)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_stoploss - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } } while (!exit_loop) { result= OrderSend (OO_symbol,OO_cmd,OO_volume,OO_price,OO_slippage,OO_stoploss,OO_takeprofit,OO_comment,OO_magic,OO_expiration,OO_arrow_color); if (result< 0 ) { Error = GetLastError (); switch (Error) { case 2 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 3 : RefreshRates(); exit_loop = true ; break ; case 4 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 5 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 6 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 5000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 8 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 7000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 64 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 65 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 128 : Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); continue ; case 129 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 130 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 131 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 132 : Sleep ( 10000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; case 133 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 134 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 135 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 136 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 137 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 138 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 1000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 139 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 141 : Sleep ( 5000 ); exit_loop= true ; break ; case 145 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 146 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 147 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; OO_expiration= 0 ; break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 148 : exit_loop= true ; break ; default : Print ( "Error: " ,Error); exit_loop= true ; break ; } } else { if (lang == "Russian" ) { Print ( "Ордер успешно открыт. " , result);} if (lang == "English" ) { Print ( "The order is successfully opened." , result);} Error = 0 ; break ; } } return (result); }

As a result, we obtain the following code:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 25 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 400 ; extern int magic = 962231 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar1size = 900 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate = 0 ; double _bar1size; datetime timeBUOVB_BEOVB; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); buyPrice = NormalizeDouble (high1 + interval * _point, Digits ); buySL = NormalizeDouble (low1-interval * _point, Digits ); buyTP = NormalizeDouble (buyPrice + TP * _point, Digits ); _ExpDate = TimeCurrent () + ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low1-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high1+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits ); _bar1size= NormalizeDouble (((high1-low1)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 < open2 && open1 > close1 && open2 < close2) { OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,sellPrice,slippage,sellSL,sellTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); timeBUOVB_BEOVB=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } if (timeBUOVB_BEOVB!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar1size > bar1size && low1 < low2 && high1 > high2 && close1 > open2 && open1 < close1 && open2 > close2) { OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_BUYSTOP,lot,buyPrice,slippage,buySL,buyTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); timeBUOVB_BEOVB = iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }

Now, let's perform the compilation and check for error messages in the log.



Testing the Expert Advisor

It is time to test our Expert Advisor. Let's launch the Strategy Tester and set the input parameters.





Fig. 5. Input Parameters for Testing

Choose a currency pair for testing. I chose EURAUD. Make sure to set "Every tick" mode and define that testing is to be performed on history data. I have selected the entire year of 2014. Set D1 timeframe. Launch the test. After the test is complete, check the log. As we can see, no execution errors have occurred in the process.



Fig. 6. Setting up testing conditions

Below is the EA testing journal:





Fig. 7. Expert Advisor testing journal

Make sure there are no mistakes and optimize the EA.



Optimization

I have selected the following parameters for optimization:





Fig. 8. Optimization parameters









Fig. 9. Optimization settings

Thus, as a result of optimization and testing, we now have the ready-to-use robot.



Optimization and Testing Results

After the optimization of the most popular currency pairs, we obtain the following results: Currency pair Net profit Profit factor Drawdown (%) Gross Profit Gross loss EURAUD 523.90$ 3.70 2.13 727,98$ 196.86$ USDCHF 454.19$ - 2.25 454.19$ 0.00$ GBPUSD 638.71$ - 1.50 638.71$ 0.00$ EURUSD 638.86$ - 1.85 638.86$ 0.00$ USDJPY 423.85$ 5.15 2.36 525.51$ 102.08$ USDCAD 198.82$ 2.41 2.74 379.08$ 180.26$ AUDUSD 136.14$ 1.67 2.39 339.26$ 203.12$ Table 1. Optimization results More detailed testing results were achieved on the currency pair EURAUD:





Fig. 10. Testing results









Fig. 11. Testing results chart



Conclusion

In this article, we have created an Expert Advisor trading the Engulfing pattern. We made sure that Price Action patterns can work even with no additional market entry filters. No tricks (like Martingale or averaging) have been used. The drawdown has been minimized through the correct setting of the stop orders. No technical indicators have been used. The EA was based solely on reading a "bare" chart.

Thank you for reading, and I hope you find this article helpful.