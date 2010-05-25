Creating Active Control Panels in MQL5 for Trading

Introduction

The efficiency is very essential in a working environment, especially in the work of traders, where speed and accuracy play a great role. While preparing the terminal for work, each one makes his workplace as comfortable as possible for himself, in order to implement the analyses and enter the market as soon as possible. But the reality of the matter is that developers can not always please everyone and it's impossible to tune to one's desire certain functions.



For example, for a scalper, each fraction of a second and each hit of the "New Order" key is important, and the subsequent setting of all of the parameters might be time critical.

So how do we find a solution? The solution lays in the customize of the elements, since MetaTrader 5 provides such wonderful components as the "Button", "Edit" and "Label". Let us do it.





2. Panel Options

First of all, let's decide what type of functions are essential for a panel. We'll place the main emphasis on trading, using the panel and, therefore, include the following functions:

Opening position



Placing of a pending order

Modification of the position/order

Closing of the position



Deleting a pending order

Also, no harm will be done by adding the ability to customize the color scheme panel, font sizes, and saving settings. Let's give a more detailed description of all the elements of the future panel. We'll specify the name of the object, its type and description of its purpose, for each of the panel's functions. The name of each object will begin with "ActP" - this will be a kind of key, indicating that the object belongs to the panel.

2.1. Open Positions



Below we will introduce all of the necessary parameters for the opening of the position, and will implement it by clicking a button. The auxiliary lines, which are activated by checking a box, will assist us in setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The selection of the execution type will be done using the radio buttons.

Name

Type

Description

ActP_buy_button1 Button

Button for a Buy trade ActP_sell_button1

Button

Button for a Sale trade ActP_DealLines_check1

Flag

Set/reset flag of the auxiliary lines

ActP_Exe_radio1

Radio button

Group of radio buttons for selecting the trade type

ActP_SL_edit1

Input field

Field for inputting a Stop Loss

ActP_TP_edit1

Input field

Field for inputting a Take Profit

ActP_Lots_edit1

Input field

Field for entering the amount

ActP_dev_edit1

Input field

Field for entering a tolerable deviation during the opening

ActP_mag_edit1

Input field

Field for entering a number

ActP_comm_edit1 Input field Filed for entering comments

Table 1 List of the panel elements, "Trade opening"



2.2 Placing a Pending Order

Below we will introduce all of the necessary parameters for the placing of a pending order, and place them by pressing a key. Supporting lines, which are activated by checking a flag, will help to set Stop Loss, Take Profit, stop-limit levels and expiration times. Selection of the type of execution and the type of expiration time, will be performed with the help of a groups of radio buttons.

Name

Type

Description

ActP_buy_button2 Button

Button for setting a Buy order

ActP_sell_button2

Button

Button for setting a trade order

ActP_DealLines_check2

Flag

The auxiliary lines set / reset flag

ActP_lim_check2 Flag Order stop-limit set/reset flag ActP_Exe_radio2

Radio button

Group of radio button for selecting the type of order execution

ActP_exp_radio2 Radio button Group of radio button for selecting the type of the order expiration ActP_SL_edit2

Input field

Field for inputting a Stop Loss

ActP_TP_edit2

Input field

Field for inputting a Take Profit

ActP_Lots_edit2

Input field

Field for entering the amount

ActP_limpr_edit2

Input field Field for entering the price of a stop-limit order

ActP_mag_edit2

Input field

Field for entering the magic number

ActP_comm_edit2 Input field Field for comments ActP_exp_edit2 Input field Field for entering the expiration time ActP_Pr_edit2 Input field Field for entering the price of the order execution

Table 2 List of the elements of the "Placing pending orders" panel



2.3. Modification / Closing of Trades

Below we will introduce all of the necessary parameters for the modification and the closing of a trade. The auxiliary lines, which are activated by checking a box, will assist us in the installation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The selection of trades will be generated from a dropdown list.

Name

Type

Description

ActP_ord_button5 Dropdown list List of selections for a trade ActP_mod_button4 Button

Trade modification button

ActP_del_button4

Button

Trade closing button

ActP_DealLines_check4

Flag

Auxiliary lines set/reset flag

ActP_SL_edit4

Input field

Field for inputting a Stop Loss ActP_TP_edit4

Input field

Field for inputting a Take Profit ActP_Lots_edit4

Input field

Field for entering the amount

ActP_dev_edit4

Input field

Field for entering a tolerable deviation

ActP_mag_edit4

Input field

Field for displaying the magic number (read only)

ActP_Pr_edit4 Input field Field to display the opening price (read only)

Table 3. List of the elements of the "Trade modification / closing" panel

2.4. Modification / Removal of Orders



Below we will introduce all of the necessary parameters for modification and removal of pending orders. Supporting lines, which are activated by checking a box, will assist in the installation of stops, takes, stop-limit levels, and expiration times. Selecting the type of expiration times will be generated with the help of a groups of radio buttons. Selection of orders will be generated from a dropdown list.

Name

Type

Description

ActP_ord_button5 Dropdown list List to select the order ActP_mod_button3 Button

Order modification button

ActP_del_button3

Button

Order removal button

ActP_DealLines_check3

Flag

Auxiliary lines set/reset flag

ActP_exp_radio3 Radio button Group of radio buttons for selecting the type of expiration of an order ActP_SL_edit3

Input field

Field for inputting a Stop Loss ActP_TP_edit3

Input field

Field for inputting a take

ActP_Lots_edit3

Input field

Field that displays volume (read only)

ActP_limpr_edit3

Input field Field for inputting the price for a stoplimit order

ActP_mag_edit3

Input field

Field that displays magic numbers (read only)

ActP_comm_edit3 Input field Field for comments ActP_exp_edit3 Input field Field for inputting the expiration time ActP_Pr_edit3 Input field Field for entering the price of order execution ActP_ticket_edit3 Input field Field that displays the order ticket (read only)

Table 4. List of the elements of the "Modification / removal of orders" panel

2.5 Settings

Below we will chose the color of buttons, labels, and texts from the dropdown list, as well as set up various font sized.

Name

Type

Description

ActP_col1_button6 Dropdown list

List of color selections for buttons

ActP_col2_button6

Dropdown list

List of color selection for tags

ActP_col3_button6

Dropdown list

List of text color selection

ActP_font_edit6

Input field

Field for specifying text size

Table 5. List of elements of the "Settings" panel

A button is also added to create the possibility of minimizing the panel if it isn't being used. You might have noticed the presence of such an instrument as "support lines". What are they and why do we need them? Through the use of these lines, we will be able to set up a Stop Loss, Take Profit, the price of triggering of a pending order, the price of a stop-limit order (horizontal lines), as well as the expiration time of a postponed order (vertical line), simply by using the mouse to drag these lines to the desired price/time.



After all, a visual installation is more convenient than a textual one (manually inputting prices / time into the appropriate field ). Also, these lines will serve us as "highlights" of parameter of a selected order. Since there can be a lot of orders, the standard terminal shaded lines, which usually display prices, can become very confusing.





3. The General Approach to the Interface Creation

So we have successfully set forth our objective - to create a form of graphical assistant within the trade. For this purpose, we need the most user-friendly interface. First, it must be clear that all elements of control (and there will be many) will have to be created using software, and therefore the position and size of objects needs to be precalculated.



Now, imagine that we went through a long, tedious and hard time, working out the coordinates of the objects, making sure that they don't overlap one another and are clearly visible; and then there is a need to add a new object, and our whole scheme now needs to be rebuilt!



Those who are familiar with the Rapid Application Development environment (Delphi, C + + Builder, etc.) know how quickly the most complicated user interface can be created.



Let us try to implement it using MQL5. First, using a mouse, we locate the objects of control in the most appropriate manner, and adjust their sizes. Then, we write a simple script, which reads the properties of all objects on the chart, and records them to a file, and when needed, we will easily be able to retrieve those properties and completely reconstruct the objects on any chart.

The code of the script may look like this:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs input int interfaceID= 1 ; void OnStart () { int handle= FileOpen ( "Active_Panel_scheme_" + IntegerToString (interfaceID)+ ".bin" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i++) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); FileWriteString (handle,name, 100 ); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TYPE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STYLE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_READONLY )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 0 ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 1 ), 100 ); FileWriteDouble (handle, ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE )); } FileClose (handle); Alert ( "Done!" ); } }

As you can see, the code is extremely simple, it writes to a binary file some properties of all chart objects. The most important thing is not to forget the sequence order of the recorded properties while reading the file.

The script is ready, so let's turn to the creation of the interface.



And the first thing we will do is organize the main menu by the type of its tabs. Why do we need tabs? Because there are a lot of objects, and fitting them all on the screen would be problematic. And since the objects are grouped accordingly (see table above), it is easier to place each group on a separate tab.

Thus, using the terminal menu Insert -> Objects -> Button, we will create five buttons at the top of the chart, which will serve as our main menu.

Fig. 1 Panel tabs

Let's not forget that objects can be easily duplicated, by selecting one, and then dragging it with a mouse, while holding down the "Ctrl" key. By doing this we will create a copy of the object rather than relocate its original.



Special attention should be given to the names of the objects, not forgetting that they must all begin with "ActP". In addition, we add "main" to the name of the string, which indicates that that the object belongs to the main menu bar.

Figure 2. List of objects (panel tabs)



Similarly, let's apply the tab contents to the new chart. The contents of each tab should be placed on a separate chart!

Tab "Market":





Figure 3. Elements of the "Market" tab







Figure 4. Elements of the "Pending" tab



Settings tab:





Figure 5. Elements of the "Settings" tab

The last tab "Modify / close" is different, it will serve to modify / delete pending orders, as well as modify and close trading deals. It will be reasonable to divide the work with ttrades and the work with orders into two separate sub-tabs. First, let's create a button which will activate the drop-down list, from which we will choose an order or a trade to work with.

Figure 6. Elements of the "Modify/Close" tab

Afterwards we create sub-tabs. To work with trades:





Figure 7. Elements for working with positions

And for working with orders:





Figure 8. Sub-tab for working with orders

That's it, the interface is created.



We apply the script to each of the charts to save each tab in a separate file. The input parameter "interfaceID" must be different for each tab:



0 - Home page

1 - Market

2 - Pending

3 - Button for activating trade / order selection list



4 - Settings

6 - Sub-tab to work with trades

7 - Sub-tab to work with orders

Tab number 5 corresponds to the button of "Minimize window" on the main menu, so there are no objects on it, and we can skip it.

After all of these manipulations, the following files will appear in the directory folder of the terminal -> MQL5 ->:

Figure 9. List of files with panels schemes





4. Downloading Interface Elements

Now the interface elements are stored in files and are ready to be put to work. To start with, let's determine the place where our panel will be located. If we locate it directly on the main chart, it will block the prices chart, which is very inconvenient. Therefore, it will be most reasonable to place the panel in the sub-window of the main chart. An indicator can create this pane.



Let's create it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "AP" ); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { return (rates_total); }

The code is very simple because the main function of this indicator is the creation of sub-windows, rather than making various calculations. The one thing that we will do is install a "short" name of the indicator, by which we can find its sub-window. We'll compile and apply a chart onto the indicator, and a window will appear.

Now let's focus on the Expert Advisor panel. We'll create a new Expert Advisor.



The OnInit () function will contain the following operators:

double Bid,Ask; datetime time_current; int wnd=- 1 ; bool last_loaded=false; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); get_prices(); wnd= ChartWindowFind ( 0 , "AP" ); if (!last_loaded) create_interface(); return ( 0 ); }

Here we launch a timer (why that's done will be explained below), obtain the latest prices from the market, using the ChartWindowFind, locate the indicator window and save it as a variable. Flag last_loaded - indicates whether or not this is the first time the Expert Advisor is intialized. This information will be needed in order to avoid reloading the interface during a reinitialization.

The create_interface () function looks the following way:

void create_interface() { if (Reset_Expert_Settings) { GlobalVariableDel ( "ActP_buttons_color" ); GlobalVariableDel ( "ActP_label_color" ); GlobalVariableDel ( "ActP_text_color" ); GlobalVariableDel ( "ActP_font_size" ); } ApplyScheme( 0 ); ApplyScheme( 1 ); Objects_Selectable( "ActP" ,false); ChartRedraw (); }

The first step is to check the input parameter "reset settings", and if it is installed, remove the global variables, responsible for the settings. How this action affects the panel will be described below. Further, the ApplyScheme () function will create an interface from a file.

bool ApplyScheme( int ID) { string fname= "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_" + IntegerToString (ID)+ ".bin" ; if (! FileIsExist (fname)) fname= "Active_Panel_scheme_" + IntegerToString (ID)+ ".bin" ; int handle= FileOpen (fname, FILE_READ | FILE_BIN ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { string obj_name= FileReadString (handle, 100 ); int _wnd=wnd; if ( StringFind (obj_name, "line" )>= 0 ) _wnd= 0 ; ENUM_OBJECT obj_type= FileReadInteger (handle); ObjectCreate ( 0 , obj_name, obj_type, _wnd, 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_STYLE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BACK , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_READONLY , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_STATE , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , FileReadInteger (handle)); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , FileReadString (handle, 100 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_FONT , FileReadString (handle, 100 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 0 , FileReadString (handle, 100 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 1 , FileReadString (handle, 100 )); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_PRICE , FileReadDouble (handle)); if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_buttons_color" ) && obj_type== OBJ_BUTTON ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_buttons_color" )); if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_label_color" ) && obj_type== OBJ_LABEL ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_label_color" )); if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_text_color" ) && (obj_type== OBJ_EDIT || obj_type== OBJ_BUTTON )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_text_color" )); if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_font_size" ) && (obj_type== OBJ_EDIT || obj_type== OBJ_LABEL )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_font_size" )); if (obj_name== "ActP_font_edit6" && GlobalVariableCheck ( "ActP_font_size" )) ObjectSetString ( 0 ,obj_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString ( GlobalVariableGet ( "ActP_font_size" ))); } FileClose (handle); return (true); } return (false); }

Once again, there is nothing complicated about this. The function will open the desired file, with a pre-saved interface scheme and will create it in the window, which we previously identified (indicator window). Also we select the colors of objects and font sizes from the global variables of the terminal.

The Objects_Selectable () function makes all of the objects, except for auxiliary lines, unmarked, in order to turn on the animations of buttons and avoid accidently deleting a necessary object.

void Objects_Selectable( string IDstr, bool flag) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n,IDstr)>= 0 ) { if (!flag) if ( StringFind (n, "line" )>- 1 ) continue ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,n, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag); } } }

Now let's look at the OnTick() function. It will serve us to obtain the latest prices on the market.

void OnTick () { get_prices(); }

Function get_prices() has the form:

void get_prices() { MqlTick tick; if ( SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) { Bid=tick.bid; Ask=tick.ask; time_current=tick.time; } }

And do not forget about OnDeinit ():

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason!= REASON_CHARTCHANGE ) { last_loaded=false; ObjectsDeleteAll_my( "ActP" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_1.bin" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_2.bin" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_3.bin" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_4.bin" ); FileDelete ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_5.bin" ); } else last_loaded=true; EventKillTimer (); }

First check the cause of deinitialisation: if it's due to a change of a timeframe and / or symbols, we will not delete the panel item. In all other cases, remove all items, using the ObjectsDeleteAll_my () function.



void ObjectsDeleteAll_my( string IDstr) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n,IDstr)>= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,n); } }

After compiling and running the Expert Advisor, we obtain the following result:

Figure 10. Example of Expert Advisor work

However there is little use from all of this until we are able to make these objects respond to our manipulation.





5. Event Handling



The interface is created, now we have to get it to work. All of our actions with objects generate specific events. The OnChartEvent function OnChartEvent(const int id, const long& lparam, const double& dparam, const string& sparam) is the handling mechanism of events ChartEvent . Of all the events we are interested in the following:

CHARTEVENT_CLICK - click on the chart

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT - finished editing the input field

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - click on the graphic object

In our case, the parameter of the id function indicates the ID of the event, sparam - indicates the name of the object, which generates this event, and all other parameters are not of interest to us.

The first event that we will explore is the - click on the main menu button.



5.1. Handling Main Menu Events



Recall that the main menu consists of five buttons. When one of them is clicked on, it should go into a pressed mode, direct us to the right interface and upload the appropriate tabs. Then all of the other menu buttons should go into the unpressed mode.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_main_1" ) {Main_controls_click( 1 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} if (sparam== "ActP_main_2" ) {Main_controls_click( 2 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} if (sparam== "ActP_main_3" ) {Main_controls_click( 3 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} if (sparam== "ActP_main_4" ) {Main_controls_click( 4 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} if (sparam== "ActP_main_5" ) {Main_controls_click( 5 ); ChartRedraw (); return ;} ... } ... }

If there was a click on the menu button, then we have performed the Main_controls_click() function. Let's redraw the chart using ChartRedraw(), and complete the function. We should complete the execution because only one object can be clicked on at one time, and therefore, all further implementations will lead to a waste of CPU time.

void Main_controls_click( int ID) { int loaded=ID; for ( int i= 1 ;i< 6 ;i++) { if (i!=ID) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_main_" + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) loaded=i; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_main_" + IntegerToString (i), OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_main_" + IntegerToString (ID), OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col1_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col2_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col3_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); SaveScheme(loaded); DeleteScheme( "ActP" ); ApplyScheme(ID); Objects_Selectable( "ActP" ,false); }

We have been introduced to the Objects_Selectable() and ApplyScheme() functions, and we will later turn to the DeleteLists() function.



The SaveScheme() function saves an interface file, so that the objects retain all of their properties during a reload:



void SaveScheme( int interfaceID) { int handle= FileOpen ( "Active_Panel_scheme_custom_" + IntegerToString (interfaceID)+ ".bin" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i++) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (name, "ActP" )< 0 ) continue ; if ( StringFind (name, "main" )>= 0 ) continue ; FileWriteString (handle,name, 100 ); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TYPE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STYLE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_READONLY )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE )); FileWriteInteger (handle, ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 0 ), 100 ); FileWriteString (handle, ObjectGetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , 1 ), 100 ); FileWriteDouble (handle, ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE )); } FileClose (handle); } }

The DeleteScheme() function removes the tab objects.

void DeleteScheme( string IDstr) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n,IDstr)>= 0 && StringFind (n, "main" )< 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,n); } }

Thus, by performing the Main_controls_click() function, we will remove the old tab, saving it beforehand, and load a new one.

By compiling the Expert Advisor, we'll see the results.



Now we will click the main menu button, load the new tabs, keeping them in the state of the original tabs.



Figure 11. Items of the "Pending" tab

Figure 12. Elements of the "Modify/Close" tab





Figure 13. Elements of the "Settings" tab

With this we can finish the manipulation of the main menu, since it now fully serves its functions.

5.2. Handling of the "Flag" Component Event



The setting of auxiliary lines and stoplimit orders is made by using the "flag" components, but it is not in the list of graphical objects of MT5. So let's create it. There is a "graphic label" object, which factually is an image which has a state of "on" and a state of "off". The state can be varied by clicking on the object. A separate image can be set for each state. Choose an image for each of the states:

Enabled

Disabled

Let's set the pictures in the properties of the object:

Figure 13. Setting the properties of the "flag" element



It must be reminded that for the pictures to be available in the list, they need to be located in the folder "Terminal folder-> MQL5-> Images" and have the extension ".Bmp".



Let's turn to processing events, which occur when you click on an object. We'll use the example of the flag, which is responsible for the placing of auxiliary lines at the opening of the trade.

if (sparam== "ActP_DealLines_check1" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { string SL_txt= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); string TP_txt= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); double val_SL, val_TP; if (SL_txt!= "" ) val_SL= StringToDouble (SL_txt); else { double pr_max= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ); double pr_min= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); val_SL=pr_min+(pr_max-pr_min)* 0.33 ; } if (TP_txt!= "" ) val_TP= StringToDouble (TP_txt); else { double pr_max= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ); double pr_min= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); val_TP=pr_max-(pr_max-pr_min)* 0.33 ; } ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_SL_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , val_SL); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_TP_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , val_TP); } else { ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_SL_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_TP_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

The same method is used for the flags, which are responsible for the processing and installation of auxiliary lines on the closing / modification of pending orders tab. Therefore, we will not go into details about them in this article. Those who wish to familiarize themselves with them can use the Expert Advisor code.

The setting of stoplimit orders flag on the "Pending" tab has the following handler:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_limit_check2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , White ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_READONLY , false); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (Bid, _Digits )); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_lim_line2" , OBJPROP_PRICE , Bid); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , LavenderBlush ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_READONLY , true); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "" ); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_lim_line2" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); } } ... } ... }

We have now finished working with flags. Let's consider the following object of our own production - "radio buttons group".



5.3. Handling of the "Radio buttons Group" Component Event



Using this component, we select the type of a trade and the type of order expiration. Just like in the case with the flags, we will use graphic tags, but this time, with new pictures.

Enabled

Disabled

But here the problem is complicated by the need to reset all the radio buttons, except for the one you click, to an inactive state. Consider the example of the radio button of

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_Exe1_radio2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe3_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ChartRedraw (); return ; } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (sparam== "ActP_Exe2_radio2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe1_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe3_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ChartRedraw (); return ; } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (sparam== "ActP_Exe3_radio2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe1_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ChartRedraw (); return ; } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

The order expiration type radio buttons differ only in the fact that when you click on the third one, you must perform an additional step - you need to set a new date in the entry time of the expiration of an order:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_exp3_radio2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); if (selected) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp1_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE , false); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , White ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_READONLY , false); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT , TimeToString (time_current)); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_line2" , OBJPROP_TIME , time_current); ChartRedraw (); return ; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , LavenderBlush ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_READONLY , true); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp_line2" , OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; ... } ... }

Now we have finished working with the radio buttons.

5.4. Creating and handling events of dropdown lists



We'll be using the dropdown list for choosing orders / trades for modification / closing / removal and color selections panel. Let's start with the list of trades / orders.

The first thing that appears on the "Modification / closure" tab is a button labeled "Select an order -->", this will be the button that activates the list. When you click on it, the dropdown list should unfold, and after we make our selection, it should fold up once again. Let's take a look at the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK handler of this button:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_ord_button5" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" , true); string info[ 100 ]; int tickets[ 100 ]; ArrayInitialize (tickets, - 1 ); get_ord_info(info, tickets); create_list(info, tickets); } else { DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Our primary goal is to determine whether the trades/orders are on the market, and if so, to extract information from them and display it in the list. The get_ord_info() function executes this role:

void get_ord_info( string &info[], int &tickets[]) { int cnt= 0 ; string inf; if ( PositionSelect ( Symbol ())) { double vol= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); int typ= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (typ== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) inf+= "BUY " ; if (typ== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) inf+= "SELL " ; inf+= DoubleToString (vol, MathCeil ( MathAbs ( MathLog (vol)/ MathLog ( 10 ))))+ " lots" ; inf+= " at " + DoubleToString ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ), Digits ()); info[cnt]=inf; tickets[cnt]= 0 ; cnt++; } for ( int i= 0 ;i< OrdersTotal ();i++) { int ticket= OrderGetTicket (i); if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL )== Symbol ()) { inf= "#" + IntegerToString (ticket)+ " " ; int typ= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); double vol= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) inf+= "BUY LIMIT " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) inf+= "SELL LIMIT " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) inf+= "BUY STOP " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) inf+= "SELL STOP " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) inf+= "BUY STOP LIMIT " ; if (typ== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) inf+= "SELL STOP LIMIT " ; inf+= DoubleToString (vol, MathCeil ( MathAbs ( MathLog (vol)/ MathLog ( 10 ))))+ " lots" ; inf+= " at " + DoubleToString ( OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ), Digits ()); info[cnt]=inf; tickets[cnt]=ticket; cnt++; } } }

It will combine into a block information and order tickets and trades.



Further, the create_list() function will create a list on the basis of this information:

void create_list( string &info[], int &tickets[]) { int x= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )+ ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_YSIZE ); color col= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_COLOR ); color bgcol= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ); int wnd_height= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd); int y_cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 100 ;i++) { if (tickets[i]==- 1 ) break ; int y_pos=y+y_cnt* 20 ; if (y_pos+ 20 >wnd_height) {x+= 300 ; y_cnt= 0 ;} y_pos=y+y_cnt* 20 ; y_cnt++; string name= "ActP_orders_list_" + IntegerToString (i)+ " $" + IntegerToString (tickets[i]); create_button(name,info[i],x,y_pos, 300 , 20 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,col); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,bgcol); } }

And finally, the DeleteLists () functions removes the elements of the list:

void DeleteLists( string IDstr) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n,IDstr)>= 0 && StringFind (n, "main" )< 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,n); } }

So now when you click on the activation button a list is created. We need to make it work, since with every click on any element of the list, some specific action must take place. Specifically: the loading of an interface for working with an order, and the filling of this interface with information on the order/trade.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if ( StringFind (sparam, "ActP_orders_list_" )< 0 ) { DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ChartRedraw (); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT , ObjectGetString ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_TEXT )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); int ticket= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, StringFind (sparam, "$" )+ 1 )); SetScheme(ticket); DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); ChartRedraw (); } ... } ... }

This is where it gets complicated. Since we do not know in advance the size of the list and the names of its objects, we will have to retrieve information from it by retrieving the name of the element of the list. The SetScheme() function will set up the appropriate interface - for working with a trade, or with a pending order:

void SetScheme( int t) { if (t== 0 ) { if (PositionSelect(Symbol())) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" , true ); ApplyScheme( 6 ); SetPositionParams(); Objects_Selectable( "ActP" , false ); } } if (t> 0 ) { if (OrderSelect(t)) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" , true ); ApplyScheme( 7 ); SetOrderParams(t); Objects_Selectable( "ActP" , false ); } } }

The SetPositionParams() and SetOrderParams() functions install the required properties of the loaded interface:

void SetPositionParams() { if ( PositionSelect ( Symbol ())) { double pr= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double lots= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double mag= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (pr))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_lots_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (lots))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (sl))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (tp))); if (mag!= 0 ) ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_mag_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString (mag)); ChartRedraw (); } else MessageBox ( "There isn't open position for " + Symbol ()); } void SetOrderParams( int ticket) { if ( OrderSelect (ticket) && OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL )== Symbol ()) { double pr= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); double lots= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); double sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); double tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); double mag= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); double lim= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); datetime expir= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME expir_type= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (lim, _Digits )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , White ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_READONLY ,false); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , LavenderBlush ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_READONLY ,true); } switch (expir_type) { case ORDER_TIME_GTC : { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp1_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); break ; } case ORDER_TIME_DAY : { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp1_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); break ; } case ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED : { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp1_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE , 1 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , TimeToString (expir)); break ; } } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (pr))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_lots_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (lots))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (sl))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,str_del_zero( DoubleToString (tp))); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_ticket_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString (ticket)); if (mag!= 0 ) ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_mag_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString (mag)); ChartRedraw (); } else MessageBox ( "There isn't an order with ticket " + IntegerToString (ticket)+ " for " + Symbol ()); }

And the final touch - the list should be removed when you click on the chart, using CHARTEVENT_CLICK for this event:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { DeleteLists( "ActP_orders_list_" ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col1_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col2_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col3_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... }

As a result, we have a nice drop-down list:

Figure 14. An example of the drop-down list panel "Modify/Close"

Now we need to create a list of color selection on the Settings tab.

Consider the handlers of the activation buttons:



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_col1_button6" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { create_color_list( 100 , "ActP_col1_button6" , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col2_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col3_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_2" ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_3" ); } else { DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_" ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Here we follow the same method as with the order selection list.



The function of creating a list differs:

void create_color_list( int y_max, string ID, int num) { int x= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,ID, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , ID, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )+ ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , ID, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); color col= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,ID, OBJPROP_COLOR ); int wnd_height= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd); y_max+=y; int y_cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 132 ;i++) { color bgcol=colors[i]; int y_pos=y+y_cnt* 20 ; if (y_pos+ 20 >wnd_height || y_pos+ 20 >y_max) {x+= 20 ; y_cnt= 0 ;} y_pos=y+y_cnt* 20 ; y_cnt++; string name= "ActP_color_list_" + IntegerToString (num)+ID+ IntegerToString (i); create_button(name, "" ,x,y_pos, 20 , 20 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,col); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,bgcol); } }

Further let's work out the click process for the list element:



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if ( StringFind (sparam, "ActP_color_list_1" )< 0 ) { DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_1" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col1_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); ChartRedraw (); } else { color col= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ); SetButtonsColor(col); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_col1_button6" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); DeleteLists( "ActP_color_list_1" ); ChartRedraw (); } ... } ... }

The SetButtonsColor() function sets the color of buttons:

void SetButtonsColor( color col) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 );i>= 0 ;i--) { string n= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (n, "ActP" )>= 0 && ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,n, OBJPROP_TYPE )== OBJ_BUTTON ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,n, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,col); } GlobalVariableSet ( "ActP_buttons_color" ,col); }

Let's view the results below:

Figure 15. Setting the colors of buttons

The lists of color selection and text labels are similar. As a result, we can make the panel nicely colorful in just a few clicks:

Figure 16. Changed colors of panels, buttons, and text



We are now finished with lists. Let's move on to input fields.

5.5. Handling the Entry Field Event



An entry field will generate an event CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT, which occurs at the completion of editing the text in the field. The only reason we need to handle this event is due to the setting of auxiliary lines for prices, relevant to the prices in the entry fields.



Let us consider the example of a stop line:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_SL_edit1" ) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check1" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) { double sl_val= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_SL_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE , sl_val); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Other entry fields are processed similarly.

5.6 Handling Timer Events



The timer is used to monitor the auxiliary lines. This way, when you move the lines, the values of prices to which they are linked, automatically move to the input field. With each tick of the timer, the OnTimer() function is executed.



Consider the example of the placing of Stop Loss and Take Profit lines tracking with the active "Market" tab:

void OnTimer () { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_main_1" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_DealLines_check1" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) { double sl_pr= NormalizeDouble ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_SL_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE ), _Digits ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (sl_pr, _Digits )); double tp_pr= NormalizeDouble ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , "ActP_TP_line1" , OBJPROP_PRICE ), _Digits ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (tp_pr, _Digits )); } } ... ChartRedraw (); }

Tracking other lines is implemented similarly.





6. Performing Trade Operations



So at this point we have filled in all the required entry fields, check boxes, lines, and radio buttons. Now is the time to try some trading based on all of the data we have.



6.1. Opening Deal



The "From the market" tab contains buttons "Buy" and "Sell". If all fields are filled correctly, a trade should be implemented when we click on either of the buttons.



Let's look at the handlers of these buttons:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_buy_button1" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { deal( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (sparam== "ActP_sell_button1" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { deal( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

You see, the deal() function is working.

int deal( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE typ) { double SL= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double TP= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double lots= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Lots_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int mag= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Magic_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int dev= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Dev_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); string comm= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Comm_edit1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING filling= ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe2_radio1" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) filling= ORDER_FILLING_IOC ; MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; req.symbol= Symbol (); req.volume=lots; req.price=Ask; req.sl= NormalizeDouble (SL, Digits ()); req.tp= NormalizeDouble (TP, Digits ()); req.deviation=dev; req.type=typ; req.type_filling=filling; req.magic=mag; req.comment=comm; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Nothing supernatural. We first read required information from the objects and, on their basis, create a trade request.

Let's check our work:





Figure 17. Trading operations - the result of Buy trade execution



As you can see, the Buy trade is successfully acomplished.



6.2. Setting a Pending Order



The "Buy" and "Sell" buttons on the "Pending" tab are responsible for the placing of pending orders.



Let's consider the handlers:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_buy_button2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE typ; double pr= NormalizeDouble ( StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )), Digits ()); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limit_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 0 ) { if (Ask>pr) typ= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ; else typ= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; } else { typ= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ; } order(typ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (sparam== "ActP_sell_button2" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE typ; double pr= NormalizeDouble ( StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )), Digits ()); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_limit_check2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 0 ) { if (Bid<pr) typ= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ; else typ= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; } else { typ= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ; } order(typ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

Here we determine the type of future orders on the basis of the relation of the current market price to the set price, after which the order() function determines the order:

int order( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE typ) { double pr= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double stoplim= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double SL= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double TP= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double lots= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Lots_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); datetime expir= StringToTime ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int mag= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Magic_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); string comm= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Comm_edit2" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING filling= ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) filling= ORDER_FILLING_IOC ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_Exe3_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) filling= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME expir_type= ORDER_TIME_GTC ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) expir_type= ORDER_TIME_DAY ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio2" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) expir_type= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ; MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; req.symbol= Symbol (); req.volume=lots; req.price= NormalizeDouble (pr, Digits ()); req.stoplimit= NormalizeDouble (stoplim, Digits ()); req.sl= NormalizeDouble (SL, Digits ()); req.tp= NormalizeDouble (TP, Digits ()); req.type=typ; req.type_filling=filling; req.type_time=expir_type; req.expiration=expir; req.comment=comm; req.magic=mag; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Let's check our work:





Figure 18. Trading operations - the result pending order placing

Buy stoplimit is set successfully.

6.3. Position Modification



The Edit button on the "Modify/Close" tab is responsible for the modification of the selected position:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_mod_button4" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { modify_pos(); DeleteScheme( "ActP" ,true); SetScheme( 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

The Modify_pos() function is directly responsible for the modification:

int modify_pos() { if (! PositionSelect ( Symbol ())) MessageBox ( "There isn't open position for symbol " + Symbol (), "Message" ); double SL= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double TP= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int dev= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_dev_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; req.symbol= Symbol (); req.sl= NormalizeDouble (SL, _Digits ); req.tp= NormalizeDouble (TP, _Digits ); req.deviation=dev; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Results:





Figure 19. Trading operations - the result of modifying the properties of the trade (TP and SL)





Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are changed successfully.



6.4. Closing Position



The Close button on the tab "Modify/Close" is responsible for the closure (possibly partial) of the position:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_del_button4" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { int retcode=close_pos(); if (retcode== 10009 ) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" ,true); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Select order -->" ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

The close_pos() function is responsible for the closure:

int close_pos() { if (! PositionSelect ( Symbol ())) MessageBox ( "There isn't open position for symbol " + Symbol (), "Message" ); double lots= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_lots_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); if (lots> PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )) lots= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); int dev= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_dev_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); int mag= StringToInteger ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_mag_edit4" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { req.price=Bid; req.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { req.price=Ask; req.type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } req.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; req.symbol= Symbol (); req.volume=lots; req.sl= 0 ; req.tp= 0 ; req.deviation=dev; req.type_filling= ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; req.magic=mag; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

The result - closed 1.5 lots of three of the selected transaction:

Figure 20. Trading - partial position closure



6.5. Modification of a Pending Order



The Edit button on the "Modification/closure" tab is responsible for modifying the selected order:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_mod_button3" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { string button_name= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); long ticket= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (button_name, 1 , StringFind (button_name, " " )- 1 )); modify_order(ticket); DeleteScheme( "ActP" ,true); SetScheme(ticket); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

The Modify_order () function is responsible for the modification:

int modify_order( int ticket) { double pr= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Pr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double stoplim= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_limpr_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double SL= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_SL_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double TP= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_TP_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); double lots= StringToDouble ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_Lots_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); datetime expir= StringToTime ( ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_exp_edit3" , OBJPROP_TEXT )); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME expir_type= ORDER_TIME_GTC ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp2_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) expir_type= ORDER_TIME_DAY ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "ActP_exp3_radio3" , OBJPROP_STATE )== 1 ) expir_type= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ; MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; req.order=ticket; req.volume=lots; req.price= NormalizeDouble (pr, Digits ()); req.stoplimit= NormalizeDouble (stoplim, Digits ()); req.sl= NormalizeDouble (SL, Digits ()); req.tp= NormalizeDouble (TP, Digits ()); req.type_time=expir_type; req.expiration=expir; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Let's see the result - an order is modified successfully:

Figure 21. Modification of pending order

6.6. Deleting a Pending Order



The Delete button on the "Modification/Closure" tab is responsible for deleting the selected order:



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { ... if (sparam== "ActP_del_button3" ) { bool selected= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (selected) { string button_name= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); long ticket= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (button_name, 1 , StringFind (button_name, " " )- 1 )); int retcode=del_order(ticket); if (retcode== 10009 ) { DeleteScheme( "ActP" ,true); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ActP_ord_button5" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Select an order -->" ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , 0 ); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } ... } ... }

The del_order() function is responsible for the removal of orders:

int del_order( int ticket) { MqlTradeRequest req; MqlTradeResult res; req.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; req.order=ticket; OrderSend (req,res); MessageBox (RetcodeDescription(res.retcode), "Message" ); return (res.retcode); }

Let's see the result - the order is removed.





Fig. 22 Trading operations - removal of a pending order



Conclusion

Finally all of the functions of the panel have been tested and are working successfully.



Hopefully the knowledge gained from reading this article will help you with the development of active control panels, which will serve you as irreplaceable aids for working on the market.