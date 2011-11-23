Join our fan page
X2MA NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 9493
In this indicator the values of the moving average are corrected with the help of NRTR algorithm (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).
The Expert Advisor of GODZILLA that took the third place at the Automated Trading Championship 2006 is based on the breakout trading system developed with the use of this indicator readings.
Smoothing algorithms can be selected out of ten possible versions:
- SMA - simple moving average;
- EMA - exponential moving average;
- SMMA - smoothed moving average;
- LWMA - linear weighted moving average;
- JJMA - JMA adaptive average;
- JurX - ultralinear smoothing;
- ParMA - parabolic smoothing;
- T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing;
- VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm;
- AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.
It should be noted that Phase1 and Phase2 parameters have completely different meaning for different smoothing algorithms. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA; // First smoothing averaging method input int Length1=12; // First smoothing depth input int Phase1=15; // First smoothing parameter //---- for JJMA Phase1 is changed at the range -100 ... +100 impacting transition process quality; //---- for VIDIA Phase1 is the CMO period, for AMA it is a period of the slow moving average input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; // Second smoothing averaging method input int Length2= 5; // Second smoothing depth input int Phase2=15; // Second smoothing parameter //---- for JJMA Phase2 is changed at the range -100 ... +100 impacting transition process quality; //---- for VIDIA Phase2 is the CMO period, for AMA it is a period of the slow moving average input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant /* the indicator calculation is performed at that price (1-CLOSE, 2-OPEN, 3-HIGH, 4-LOW, 5-MEDIAN, 6-TYPICAL, 7-WEIGHTED, 8-SIMPLE, 9-QUARTER, 10-TRENDFOLLOW, 11-0.5 * TRENDFOLLOW.) */ input uint Step=30; // Flat oscillations size //---- this parameter determines the size of oscillations perceived as flat(discretization digital pitch in points) input uint Max_DEV=55; // Terminal deviation of price from X2MA that does not change the value of the average input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical shift of the indicator in points
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/573
