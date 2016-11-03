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Indicators

TTM Waves, v. 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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ttm_waves_2.mq5 (5.76 KB) view
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One more version that draws the parts when the slope is in accordance with trend (position compared to zero line). Blank areas are left on purpose: was curious how would it look like in that case and kind of like it.


TTM Waves Indicator TTM Waves Indicator

This is an combination of 3 separate indicators: TTM wave A, TTM wave B and TTM wave C.

Guppy MMA of Double Smoothed Ema Guppy MMA of Double Smoothed Ema

This version is using double smoothed ema, not some regular moving average.

RSI of MACD double RSI of MACD double

The MetaTrader 5 version of RSI of MACD double

Normalized Velocity Normalized Velocity

The normalizing velocity, using by default a gradient coloring.