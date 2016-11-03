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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TTM Waves, v. 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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One more version that draws the parts when the slope is in accordance
with trend (position compared to zero line). Blank areas are left on
purpose: was curious how would it look like in that case and kind of
like it.
TTM Waves Indicator
This is an combination of 3 separate indicators: TTM wave A, TTM wave B and TTM wave C.Guppy MMA of Double Smoothed Ema
This version is using double smoothed ema, not some regular moving average.
RSI of MACD double
The MetaTrader 5 version of RSI of MACD doubleNormalized Velocity
The normalizing velocity, using by default a gradient coloring.