Price Action. Automating the Inside Bar Trading Strategy

Introduction

All Forex traders come across the Price Action at some point. This is not a mere chart analysis technique but the entire system for defining the possible future price movement direction. In this article, we will look at the Inside Bar pattern in details and develop an EA for tracking the Inside Bar and performing trades based on the pattern.





About Price Action

The Price Action is a non-indicator price movement detection method using simple and complex patterns, as well as auxiliary chart elements (horizontal, vertical and trend lines, Fibo levels, support/resistance levels, etc.).

At first glance, the method may seem rather complicated but actually this is not the case. The method is gaining popularity from year to year, since its advantages are evident, for example, when compared to the methods involving technical indicators.





Inside Bar

Inside Bar is a bar having its body and wicks contained entirely within the range of the previous (mother) bar. The inside bar's High lies lower and Low is located higher than the mother bar's ones. Mother and inside bars form a pattern considered to be a potential entry signal.

This is a two-sided pattern, since it may indicate either a reversal, or a trend continuation.





Fig. 1. Inside bar









Fig. 2. Inside Bar pattern layout

The Inside Bar pattern is significant on higher timeframes, like H4 or D1.

The pattern can indicate either a trend reversal or a continuation.

Apply additional graphical analysis tools for more precise entry, including trend lines, support/resistance levels, Fibo levels, other Price Action patterns, etc.

Use pending orders to avoid premature or false market entries.

Do not use inside bars repeatedly occurring in the flat market as market entry signals.





Fig. 3. Defining the genuine inside bar on GBPUSD D1

Keeping all this in mind, let's try to define a genuine inside bar. On the above chart, we can see that a bullish bar was formed after the sharp downward movement. However, the bar lies completely within the boundaries of the previous one. The pattern is confirmed by the fact that it is formed at the support level. The third confirmation is the absence of flat. Since the pattern satisfies the rules, it can be considered genuine.





Defining Entry Points and Setting Stop Orders

So, we have found a genuine inside bar on the chart (Fig. 3). How should we enter the market and where should we set our stop orders? Let's examine the Figure 4.





Fig. 4. Setting Buy Stop and stop orders

First, we should consider the stop level setting rules using the example above:

Set a Buy Stop pending order slightly higher than a mother bar's High price (only several points higher, for confirmation). Set a Stop Loss level below a support level, as well as a mother bar's Low price. This is an additional protection in case a pending order is triggered and the price reaches the support level just to bounce back and start moving in the right direction later on. Set a Take Profit level slightly lower than the nearest resistance level.

Do not forget that an inside bar may be followed either by a trend reversal or continuation meaning that we need a Sell Stop order as well.





Fig. 5. Setting Sell Stop and stop orders

First, we should consider the stop level setting rules using the example above:

Set a Sell Stop pending order slightly lower than a mother bar's Low price (only several points lower, for confirmation). Set a Stop Loss level above a mother bar's High price. Set a Take Profit level slightly higher than the nearest support level.





Developing an Expert Advisor Based on Inside Bar Trading

Now that we know all the necessary rules of defining a genuine inside bar, entering the market and setting stop orders, we can finally implement the appropriate Expert Advisor that will trade using the Inside Bar pattern.

Open MetaEditor from the MetaTrader 4 terminal and create a new Expert Advisor (I believe, I do not have to dwell upon this, since the website provides plenty of information on how to create an Expert Advisor). All parameters are left blank at this stage. You can name them whatever you like. The resulting code will look as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

Converting the Pattern into MQL4 Algorithm

After we have created the EA, we need to define an inside bar after a candle is closed. To do this, we introduce new variables and assign values to them. See the code below:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); }

As an example, let's consider that a mother bar is bearish (bar 2), while an inside one is bullish (bar 1). Let's add a number of conditions to the OnTick() function body:

void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); if (open2>close2 && close1>open1 && high2>high1 && open2>close1 && low2<low1) { } }

Create customizable variables: stop orders, slippage, order expiration time, EA magic number, trading lot. Stop loss may be omitted, since it is to be defined according to the inside bar rules.

Enter local variables to normalize the look of the variables.

Stop orders are set at a certain distance from the bar price values. In order to implement that, add the Interval variable responsible for the interval between High/Low prices of bars and stop order levels, as well as pending order levels.

variable responsible for the interval between High/Low prices of bars and stop order levels, as well as pending order levels. Add the timeBarInside variable to avoid order re-opening on this pattern.

variable to avoid order re-opening on this pattern. Add the bar2size variable to ensure that a mother bar is big enough, which is a good sign that the current market is not flat.

As a result, we obtain the following code:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 20 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 300 ; extern int magic = 555124 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar2size = 800 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate= 0 ; double _bar2size; datetime timeBarInside; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); _bar2size= NormalizeDouble (((high2-low2)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBarInside!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar2size>bar2size && open2>close2 && close1>open1 && high2>high1 && open2>close1 && low2<low1) { timeBarInside=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }





Defining Stop Order Levels

Now that all preparations are complete, we only have to define stop order levels and order prices. Also, do not forget about an order expiration time calculation.

Let's add the following code to the OnTick() function body:

buyPrice= NormalizeDouble (high2+interval*_point, Digits ); buySL= NormalizeDouble (low2-interval*_point, Digits ); buyTP= NormalizeDouble (buyPrice+TP*_point, Digits ); _ExpDate= TimeCurrent ()+ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low2-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high2+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits );





Correction of Execution Errors

If you have ever engaged in the development of Expert Advisors, you probably know that errors often happen when closing and setting orders, including waiting time, incorrect stops, etc. To eliminate such errors, we should write a separate function with a small built-in handler of basic errors.

int OrderOpenF( string OO_symbol, int OO_cmd, double OO_volume, double OO_price, int OO_slippage, double OO_stoploss, double OO_takeprofit, string OO_comment, int OO_magic, datetime OO_expiration, color OO_arrow_color) { int result = - 1 ; int Error = 0 ; int attempt = 0 ; int attemptMax = 3 ; bool exit_loop = false ; string lang= TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE ); double stopllvl= NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_STOPLEVEL)*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT), Digits ); if (OO_cmd==OP_BUY || OO_cmd==OP_BUYLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_BUYSTOP) { double tp = (OO_takeprofit - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_price - OO_stoploss)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } } if (OO_cmd==OP_SELL || OO_cmd==OP_SELLLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_SELLSTOP) { double tp = (OO_price - OO_takeprofit)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_stoploss - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } } while (!exit_loop) { result= OrderSend (OO_symbol,OO_cmd,OO_volume,OO_price,OO_slippage,OO_stoploss,OO_takeprofit,OO_comment,OO_magic,OO_expiration,OO_arrow_color); if (result< 0 ) { Error = GetLastError (); switch (Error) { case 2 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 3 : RefreshRates(); exit_loop = true ; break ; case 4 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 5 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 6 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 5000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 8 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 7000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 64 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 65 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 128 : Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); continue ; case 129 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 130 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 131 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 132 : Sleep ( 10000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; case 133 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 134 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 135 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 136 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 137 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 138 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 1000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 139 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 141 : Sleep ( 5000 ); exit_loop= true ; break ; case 145 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 146 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 147 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; OO_expiration= 0 ; break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 148 : exit_loop= true ; break ; default : Print ( "Error: " ,Error); exit_loop= true ; break ; } } else { if (lang == "Russian" ) { Print ( "Ордер успешно открыт. " , result);} if (lang == "English" ) { Print ( "The order is successfully opened." , result);} Error = 0 ; break ; } } return (result); }

As a result, we obtain the following code:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 20 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 300 ; extern int magic = 555124 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar2size = 800 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate= 0 ; double _bar2size; datetime timeBarInside; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); _bar2size= NormalizeDouble (((high2-low2)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBarInside!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar2size>bar2size && open2>close2 && close1>open1 && high2>high1 && open2>close1 && low2<low1) { buyPrice= NormalizeDouble (high2+interval*_point, Digits ); buySL= NormalizeDouble (low2-interval*_point, Digits ); buyTP= NormalizeDouble (buyPrice+TP*_point, Digits ); _ExpDate= TimeCurrent ()+ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low2-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high2+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits ); OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_BUYSTOP,lot,buyPrice,slippage,buySL,buyTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,sellPrice,slippage,sellSL,sellTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); timeBarInside=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }

Now, let's perform the compilation and check for error messages in the log.





Testing the Expert Advisor

It is time to test our Expert Advisor. Let's launch the strategy tester and set the input parameters. I have specified the parameters as follows:





Fig. 6. Input parameters for testing

Select a symbol (it is CADJPY in my case). Be sure to set "Every tick" mode and define that testing is to be performed on history data. I have selected the entire year of 2014. Set D1 timeframe. Launch the test. After the test is complete, check the log. As we can see, no execution errors have occurred in the process.

Below is the EA testing journal:





Fig. 7. Expert Advisor testing journal

Make sure there are no mistakes and optimize the EA.





Optimization

I have selected the following parameters for optimization:





Fig. 8. Optimization parameters









Fig. 9. Optimization settings

Thus, we now have the ready-to-use robot.





Optimization and Test Results





Fig. 10. Test results









Fig. 11. Test results graph







Conclusion

We have developed the ready-to-use Expert Advisor trading the Inside Bar pattern. We have made sure that Price Action patterns can work even with no additional market entry filters. No tricks (like Martingale or averaging) have been used. The drawdown has been minimized through the correct setting of the stop orders. No technical indicators have been used. The trading robot is based solely on reading a "bare" chart.

Thank you for reading! I hope this article has been helpful.