Experts: Ilan1.4 - page 5
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DEFAULT SETTINGS
Does anybody still using this EA?
I am trying the ILAN16 with good results
Here are four setfiles in ZIP.AUDJPY,EURGBP,NZDCAD,USDCHF.H4,Lot0.01with $5000,Lot=0.02 with $10000.
Here are four setfiles in ZIP.AUDJPY,EURGBP,NZDCAD,USDCHF.H4,Lot0.01with $5000,Lot=0.02 with $10000.