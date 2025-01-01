DokümantasyonBölümler
LineStyleSet

Çizgi stilini ayarlar.

void  LineStyleSet(
   const uint  style      // stil
   );

Parametreler

style

[in]  Çizgi stili.

Not

Giriş parametreleri ENUM_LINE_STYLE sayımının değerlerinden herhangi birini alabilir. Ayrıca, kullanıcı tanımlı bir çizim stili oluşturmak da mümkündür.