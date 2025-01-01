DokümantasyonBölümler
Destroy

Bir grafiksel kaynağı yok eder.

void  Destroy();

Not

Grafiksel kaynağın bir çizelge nesnesine bağlı olması durumunda, sonuncu olan silinir.