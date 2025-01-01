DokümantasyonBölümler
GetDefaultColor

İndisine göre bir ön-tanımlı renge dönüş yapar.

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
   const uint  i      // indis
   );

Parametreler

i

[in]  rengi almak için kullanılacak indis.

Dönüş Değeri

Renk.