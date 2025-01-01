DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCCanvasPixelSet 

PixelSet

Belirtilen koordinatlardaki noktanın rengini ayarlar.

void  PixelSet(
   const int   x,       // X koordinatı
   const int   y,       // Y koordinatı
   const uint  clr      // renk
   );

Parametreler

x

[in]  Noktanın X koordinatı.

y

[in]  Noktanın Y koordinatı.

clr

[in]  ARGB biçiminde renk bilgisi.