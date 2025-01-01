DokümantasyonBölümler
Yazı-tipi eğim açısını ayarlar.

bool  FontAngleSet(
   uint  angle      // açı
   );

Parametreler

angle

[in]  Ondalık değerler ile yazı-tipi eğim açısı.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'