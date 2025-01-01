DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCCanvasTextHeight 

TextHeight

Metnin yükseklik bilgisini alır.

int  TextHeight(
   const string  text      // metin
   );

Parametreler

text

[in]  Ölçümlenecek metin.

Dönüş değeri

Piksel bazında metin yüksekliği

Not

Metni ölçümlemek için mevcut yazı tipi kullanılır.