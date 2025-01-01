DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCCanvasFill 

Fill

Bir alanı doldurur.

void  Fill(
   int         x,       // X koordinatı
   int         y,       // Y koordinatı
   const uint  clr      // renk
   );

Parametreler

x

[in]  Doldurma başlangıç noktasının X koordinatı.

y

[in]  Doldurma başlangıç noktasının Y koordinatı.

clr

[in]  ARGB biçiminde renk bilgisi.