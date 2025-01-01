DokümantasyonBölümler
Bir BMP dosyasından görüntü okur.

bool  LoadFromFile(
   const string  filename      // dosya ismi
   );

Parametreler

filename

[in]  Dosya ismi ("BMP" uzantısı dahil olacak şekilde).

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'