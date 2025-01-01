DokümantasyonBölümler
Yazı tipi ismini ayarlar.

bool  FontNameSet(
   string  name      // isim
   );

Parametreler

name

[in]  Yazı tipi ismi. Örneğin, "Arial".

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'