DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCCanvasPixelSetAA 

PixelSetAA

Antialiasing algoritması kullanarak bir nokta çizer.

void  PixelSetAA(
   const double  x,       // X koordinatı
   const double  y,       // Y koordinatı
   const uint    clr      // renk
   );

Parametreler

x

[in]  Noktanın X koordinatı.

y

[in]  Noktanın Y koordinatı.

clr

[in]  ARGB biçiminde renk bilgisi.