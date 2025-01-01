DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCCanvasFontSizeSet 

FontSizeSet

Yazı-tipi boyutunu ayarlar.

bool  FontSizeSet(
   int  size      // boyut
   );

Parametreler

size

[in]  Yazı-tipi boyutu. Boyut ayarlama hakkında daha fazla bilgi için TextSetFont() fonksiyonunun açıklamasına bakın.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'