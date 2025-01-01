DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta la grandezza del carattere.

bool  FontSizeSet(
   int  size      // grandezza
   );

Parametri

size

[in] Grandezza Font. Vedere la descrizione della funzione TextSetFont() per saperne di più su come impostare una grandezza.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, altrimenti - false