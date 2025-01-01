DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasFontSizeSet 

FontSizeSet

Définit la taille de la police de caractères.

bool  FontSizeSet(
   int  size      // taille
   );

Paramètres

size

[in]  Taille de la police de caractères. Voir la description de la fonction TextSetFont() pour savoir comment définir la taille.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon