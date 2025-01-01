DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCTradeRequestStopLimit 

RequestStopLimit

Erhält den Preis, zu dem eine Pending-Stop-Limit-Order ausgestellt wird.

double  RequestStopLimit() const

Rückgabewert

Preis aus der letzten Abfrage, zu dem eine Stop Limit Pending-Order ausgestellt werden soll.