ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeRequestStopLimit 

RequestStopLimit

直近のリクエストで使用された未決済の指値つきストップ注文の価格を取得します。

double  RequestStoplimit() const 

戻り値

直近のリクエストで使用された未決済の指値つきストップ注文の価格