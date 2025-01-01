DocumentationSections
CheckResultRetcode

Gets the value of the retcode field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness.

uint  CheckResultRetcode() const 

Return Value

The value of the retcode field (error code) of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.