DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeCheckResultProfit 

CheckResultProfit

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'profit' (kar) alanının değerini alır.

double  CheckResultProfit() const 

Dönüş değeri

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'profit' alanının değeri (alım-satım işleminin ardından oluşacak olan kar değeri).