CheckResultProfit

获取检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 profit 字段的值。

double  CheckResultProfit() const 

返回值

检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 profit 字段 (交易操作执行后) 的值。