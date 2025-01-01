- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
GetDouble
함수는 해당 차트 속성의 값을 반환합니다. 개체 속성은 double 형식이어야 합니다. 함수에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다.
1. 속성 값을 즉시 반환.
|
double GetDouble(
2. 성공하면 속성 값을 지정된 double 유형의 변수에 넣고 참조에서 마지막 매개변수로 전달합니다.
|
bool GetDouble(
매개변수
prop_id
[in] 차트 속성 식별자 (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE 열거에서).
sub_window
[in] 차트 하위 창 숫자.
값
[in] 요청한 속성의 값을 받은 double 유형의 변수.
값 반환
클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.
두 번� 변형 함수의 경우 속성 값이 수신되면 true를 반환하고 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다. 오류에 대한 자세한 내용을 보려면, GetLastError()를 호출합니다.