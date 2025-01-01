문서화섹션
함수는 해당 차트 속성의 값을 반환합니다. 개체 속성은 double 형식이어야 합니다. 함수에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다.

1. 속성 값을 즉시 반환.

double  GetDouble(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,          // 속성 식별자
   int                         sub_window=0      // 하위 창 숫자
   ) const

2. 성공하면 속성 값을 지정된 double 유형의 변수에 넣고 참조에서 마지막 매개변수로 전달합니다.

bool  GetDouble(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,        // 속성 식별자
   int                         sub_window,     // 하위 창 숫자
   double&                     value           // 변수에 연결
   ) const

매개변수

prop_id

[in]  차트 속성 식별자 (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE 열거에서).

sub_window

[in]  차트 하위 창 숫자.

[in]  요청한 속성의 값을 받은 double 유형의 변수.

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.

두 번� 변형 함수의 경우 속성 값이 수신되면 true를 반환하고 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다. 오류에 대한 자세한 내용을 보려면, GetLastError()를 호출합니다.